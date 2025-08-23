World Premiere THE LITTLE KING OF NORWALK Opens Latino Theater Company’s Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Did the City of Norwalk declare war on the poor when it banned homeless shelters, laundromats, car washes and discount stores? Commissioned by Latino Theater Company and developed in its Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, the world premiere of The Little King of Norwalk by Israel López Reyes (who grew up in Norwalk and is still a proud resident) opens the company’s fall season. Geoffrey Rivas directs a five-week run, October 4 through November 2, at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles. Six low-priced previews take place September 25 through October 3.

A tribute to Chicano identity in its various forms, The Little King of Norwalk features a touch of magical realism and a nod to Gogol’s The Inspector General. It’s a modern barrio fable about power, politics and the price of survival, set against a real-life scandal that unfolded last year when Norwalk imposed a ban on shelters, supportive housing, and businesses that traditionally serve the poor.

Charged with a DUI, Juan Perez (Xavi Moreno) must attend an AA meeting. Wandering into the wrong room, he’s mistaken for someone powerful and influential who might be able to help Mayor Alvarado (Randy Vasquez) and his ambitious inner circle—city manager Nancy Juarez (Ruth Livier), chief of police Ricky Ortiz (Richard Azurdia), and school superintendent Alex Ayala (J. Ed Araiza)—win favor with Governor Newsom, who is threatening to sue over the homeless ban. Juan feels no need to set the record straight, taking full advantage of his newfound power… even if it means betraying his twin sister, Wendy (Esperanza America), a grass roots activist. How long can Juan play this game without getting caught? Can he find redemption by confessing the truth?

Latino Theater Company’s creative team includes scenic designer Maureen E. Weiss; lighting designer John A. Garofalo sound designer John Zalewski; projections designer Hsuan-Kuang Hsieh; Costume Designer Claire Fraser; and choreographer Marissa Herrera. The wardrobe supervisors are Rey Hoffman and Hannah Creighton, and the production stage manager is Yaesol Jeong, assisted by Alexa Mora.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, Latino Theater Company was named to the Los Angeles Times “Best of Latino L.A.” list. Artistic director José Luis Valenzuela was named the 2024 recipient of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation’s Gordon Davidson Award for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in the national not-for-profit theater, and he was honored in May with the 2025 Stage Raw Lifetime Achievement Award. The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. The company has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center since 2006, producing hundreds of plays, creating over 4000 jobs and helping hundreds of nonprofit organizations by providing space and resources. The City, recognizing the Latino Theater Company for its “effective first-class theater center operations,” recently extended the company’s initial 20-year lease for an additional 30 years, through 2056.

The Little King of Norwalk opens on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through November 2. Six preview performances take place September 25 through October 3 on the same schedule. Tickets range from $10–$48, except opening night which is $75 and includes a post-performance reception.

The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $8 with box office validation at Los Angeles Garage Associate Parking structure, 545 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 (between 5th and 6th Streets, just behind the theater).

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to latinotheaterco.org.

