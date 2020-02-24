World Premiere Play On SAVING MANKIND Lifts Off At Hollywood Fringe Festival

When the world is coming to an end what could save humankind? Astronauts with binders. That's how playwright Rachael Carnes envisions post-apocalyptic life in Binders, her new comedy making its world premiere this June at The Broadwater Studio on Hollywood Theatre Row.

Dean Productions Theatre Company is putting on seven performances of this plucky absurdist play at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Starring Fringe veterans John Patrick Daly and Sarah Schulte, and newcomer Christian Winter, Binders is produced by Carnes, Daly, and DPTC's Rebecca Lynne.

Last year Carnes had 50 productions mounted in the US, UK, Canada, and Asia. Lynne directed Daly at the 2019 Fringe in a successful run of How I Became A Superhero.

"This year, John Patrick and I are thrilled to collaborate again with a powerful playwright and showcase her humorously poignant take on the human struggle to survive," Lynne says.

Show times are Thursday, June 4 at 8:00pm, Friday, June 12 at 9:30pm, Sunday, June 14 at 6:30pm, Thursday, June 18 at 5:00pm, Saturday, June 20 at 11:00pm, Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30pm, and Saturday, June 27 at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $15 and available at the door and online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6684.

The Broadwater Studio is located at 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles 90038.





