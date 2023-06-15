Will Eno's THE REALISTIC JONESES Extends Theatrical Run In Los Angeles

Due to an overwhelming demand and sold-out run before opening, the critically acclaimed play "The Realistic Joneses," written by renowned playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno, announced it will extend its limited run in Los Angeles.

Starring Allegra Edwards ("Upload"), Kevin Bigley ("Upload"), Lauren Robertson ("Sorry for Your Loss") and Vin Vescio ("Chicago Med"), the two additional performances will take place on July 7 and July 8 at Drake Hall, located in the heart of Echo Park.

"The Realistic Joneses" is a thought-provoking, dark comedic exploration of human connection, mortality, and the complexities of everyday life; centered on two neighboring couples who share more than just a last name. After a successful Broadway run, Outer Critics and Drama League Award nominations, and listed by The New York Times as one of the "Best Plays of the Year," these characters will continue to haunt you long after you leave the theatre. The Los Angeles run is directed by Kate Cobb (Hulu's "Into the Dark") and marks her theatrical directorial debut.

"I feel so honored be able to help this incredibly talented cast bring Will Eno's poignant play to life. Our four actors have navigated this hilarious and thought-provoking play with such sincerity, grace and grit," said Cobb. "In response to the incredible support of our community, we are thrilled to have the chance to extend our run and continue to welcome more audiences into the wild and wonderfully bizarre world of "The Realistic Joneses."

"The Realistic Joneses" will continue its extended run with performances on July 7 and July 8 at Drake Hall, located at 2122 Aaron St. Los Angeles, CA 90026 in Echo Park. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248559®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthe-realistic-joneses.eventbrite.com%3Faff%3Doddtdtcreator?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1). Due to limited seating, early booking is highly recommended.