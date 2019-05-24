WHAT I NEVER TOLD YOU Announced At Hollywood Fringe

What I Never Told You, a play from Mexico by Paus Marr n and translated by Marr n and Amy Argyle, has been announced for the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Amy Argyle, Hays McEachern, Liliana Montenegro, and Mike Tarnofsky. Under the direction of Rita Cofield, there will be five performances at the Dorie Theatre at The Complex Friday 6/7 at 8:30pm; Saturday 6/15 at 12pm; Thursday 6/20 at 6:30pm; Sunday 6/23 at 2:30pm; and Saturday 6/29 at 2pm. Running time will be 75 minutes.



Alysha and Nick have been together for seven years, never married, and have no children. Late one night, they begin discussing their relationship. Arguing over things all couples can relate to, laughing at old memories, sharing secrets, insecurities, and honest thoughts of how their life could be, they are ultimately reminded how deep their love is. A knock on the door, however, brings the world crashing down around them.



Paulina (Paus) Marr n, born in Mexico, is a playwright, songwriter, TV host, singer, and actress. She has written 20 plays. Her acting career includes TV shows and series on Televisa, TV Azteca, and MVS Television.



Rita Cofield is a Los Angeles-based director, stage manager, and cultural historian. She is currently serving as production manager and technical instructor for Educational Theater Institute. This is her Fringe directorial debut. She has worked in the theatre world for over 20 years including collaborations with the Nate Holden, Antaeus, Kirk Douglas, along with many other venues in and around the LA area.



Amy Argyle is an award-winning film, television, theatre, and commercial actress. She has been working in Los Angeles for the past 15 years. She will be making her fourth Hollywood Fringe Festival appearance as an actress but her first as a producer.



Tickets are $15 for the preview performance on Friday 6/7 and $20 for all other performances. They may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/6003 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Dorie Theatre at The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.





