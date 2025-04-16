Video: Kathryn Brunner Talks Playing Elle Woods in LEGALLY BLONDE at La Mirada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Kathryn Brunner discuss playing Elle Woods in La Mirada Theatre's production of Legally Blonde. The musical is running April 25 through May 18, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre! The Cast of LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL also features Michael Thomas Grant as “Emmett Forrest,” Nicholas James McDonough as “Warner Huntington, III,” Anna Mintzer as “Vivienne Kensington,” Anthea Neri Best as “Pauline,” Ed Staudenmayer as “Professor Callahan,” Jane Papageorge as “Brooke Wyndham,” Dahlya Glick as “Enid,” Grace Simmons as “Margot,” Bella Hicks as “Serena,” and Aurelia Michael as “Pilar.”

The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Cristyn Dang, Grant Hodges, Nathan Madden, Donovan Mendelovitz, Bailey Renee Miller, Taylor Mettra, Davon Rashawn, Anthony Sanchez, Callula Sawyer, Rochelle Scudder (“Bruiser” Handler), Amir Jabari Bailey-Simmons, Krystle Rose Simmons, Rodrigo Varandas, and Rianny Vasquez. Swings are Emmy J. Lane and Ben Raanan.

The musical features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with choreography by Dana Solimando, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell and direction by Cynthia Ferrer.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICALfollows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Design Team for LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL is as follows: Scenery Rental Provided by Front Row Theatrical Rental; Lighting Design by Anne McMills; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Katie McCoy Yagen; Projection Design by Jon Infante; Prop Rental is by The Music and Theatre Company; Properties Coordination by Kevin Williams. Animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is Bree Sherry.

