VIDEO: TANNHAUSER Choreographer and Director Discuss L.A. Opera Production

Performances run October 16-November 6.

Oct. 22, 2021  

The L.A. Opera released a new video, Welcome to Venusberg, where they chatted with Tannhäuser choreographer Aszure Barton and director Louisa Muller about the unique use of ballet in the production and their brilliant collaboration that brings this salacious world to life.

After escaping an erotic entrapment with the goddess Venus, Tannhäuser returns to the real world to pursue the virtuous love of a mortal woman. But in a momentary lapse of judgment, he shocks the town with a passionate affirmation of carnal delights... which definitely doesn't help him woo the innocent young woman heʼs smitten with.

Issachah Savage, an incredible heldentenor - German for "heroic tenor" (meaning: he'll knock your socks off) - stars as Tannhäuser, bringing his rare, beautiful voice to one of the most challenging roles in opera.

All tickets now on sale below and include our ticket guarantee: should anything change and you don't feel comfortable joining us, we'll be happy to exchange or refund your tickets free of charge. Save more when you purchase a 2021/22 subscription package.

Important COVID-19 Audience Policy Update: LA Opera has adopted a temporary vaccination-only policy in addition to requiring masks. These guidelines will be in effect beginning September 1, 2021 and will end as soon as they are deemed no longer necessary. Please click here to review all protocols.

Performances run October 16-November 6. Learn more at https://www.laopera.org/performances/2122-season-page/tannhauser-3/?gclid=CjwKCAjwwsmLBhACEiwANq-tXKa8SxwOlApbtL9ID7L7jW_Fv1FfN_Mk8UeXDFckDmFBkun9XqbjjRoC_PMQAvD_BwE&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds.

