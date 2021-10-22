VIDEO: TANNHAUSER Choreographer and Director Discuss L.A. Opera Production

The L.A. Opera released a new video, Welcome to Venusberg, where they chatted with Tannhäuser choreographer Aszure Barton and director Louisa Muller about the unique use of ballet in the production and their brilliant collaboration that brings this salacious world to life.

Check out the video below!

After escaping an erotic entrapment with the goddess Venus, Tannhäuser returns to the real world to pursue the virtuous love of a mortal woman. But in a momentary lapse of judgment, he shocks the town with a passionate affirmation of carnal delights... which definitely doesn't help him woo the innocent young woman heʼs smitten with.

Issachah Savage, an incredible heldentenor - German for "heroic tenor" (meaning: he'll knock your socks off) - stars as Tannhäuser, bringing his rare, beautiful voice to one of the most challenging roles in opera.

