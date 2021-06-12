VIDEO: LA Opera Releases SONGS OF PROTEST Recital as Part of AFTER HOURS
LA Opera has released the next installment of its digital #LAOperaOnNow revival of "After Hours" with its newest recital, "Songs of Protest."
This program celebrating music that galvanizes social justice features a collection of works made famous by musical icons and has been specially curated by host Russell Thomas, LAO's LAO Artist in Residence.
Five powerful performers-soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Damien Sneed, drummer Jonathan Barber and bass player Michael Olatuja-deliver extraordinary renditions of these game-changing musical works.
