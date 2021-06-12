Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: LA Opera Releases SONGS OF PROTEST Recital as Part of AFTER HOURS

Performers include soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Damien Sneed, drummer Jonathan Barber and bass player Michael Olatuja.

Jun. 12, 2021  

LA Opera has released the next installment of its digital #LAOperaOnNow revival of "After Hours" with its newest recital, "Songs of Protest."

This program celebrating music that galvanizes social justice features a collection of works made famous by musical icons and has been specially curated by host Russell Thomas, LAO's LAO Artist in Residence.

Five powerful performers-soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, pianist Damien Sneed, drummer Jonathan Barber and bass player Michael Olatuja-deliver extraordinary renditions of these game-changing musical works.

Watch the full performance below!

