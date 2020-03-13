Upcoming March Events at the Harris Center Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Based on the latest guidance from the California Department of Public Health and as announced by Governor Newsom on the evening of March 11, all performances at the Harris Center through March 31st have been cancelled effective 3/12/20.

"Here at the Harris Center, where we normally bring the community together for celebratory events, the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our highest concern," notes Harris Center Executive Director Dave Pier. "In this unprecedented situation, however, direction from state government and our own campus and college district is unified and crystal clear. Safety here is best served by not gathering people together."

And the Harris Center is not alone. "Performing arts programs at UC Berkeley's Cal Performances, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance, Pepperdine University, Scripps College, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, the Mondavi Center at UC Davis and others have similarly cancelled performances in response to COVID-19," notes Pier.

"Also, as many of our artists are currently on national or international tours, their travel plans are tied to their appearances at venues across the country and the world. Given this, we are in regular communication with their representatives. We expect to have more information soon on a show-by-show basis that may result in further postponements or cancellations."

The Center will be issuing refunds to ticket buyers for the cancelled performances. For more information, patrons should visit the Harris Center website at https://www.harriscenter.net/visit/coronavirus

In addition to events taking place at the Harris Center, the Los Rios Community College District is also cancelling all athletic events, other performing arts performances, and any other non-essential gatherings meeting the criteria outlined in the state mandate.

Cancelled events at the Harris Center include the following*:

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players: The Mikado March 12

Cinderella - Panto Company USA March 13

Carrera Productions: Cajun Night March 13

Folsom Lake Symphony: Family Concert - Musical Engine March 14

Shriners' Benefit: A Voice for Children March 14

Siberian State Symphony Orchestra March 14

St. Patrick's Day in Ireland! March 15

Seamus Egan March 17

Tall Stories: Wilde Creatures March 19

SBL Entertainment: Ronnie Milsap March 19

Sacramento Guitar Society: Muriel Anderson's Wonderlust March 21

Once On This Island (Broadway National Tour) March 20-22

Sacramento Baroque Soloists: Ecstasy of the Chaconne March 21-22

An Evening with Anne Lamott March 23

Seeds - by Montreal's Porte Parole March 26

Carrera Productions: Taj Mahal March 27

Voices of California: Our Continuing Journey March 28

enra - Dreams March 29

SBL Entertainment: Altan March 29

The Tap Pack March 31

Additional events that have been canceled include Bollywood Boulevard on April 7 and Renee Tayor on April 15-29*. Folsom Concert Association will reschedule the April 5 performance of Daniel Rodriguez for later in the year.

For more information, contact Dave Webb at 530-400-1253 or davidmarketing1@gmail.com

* Multiple performances by individual artists are not all indicated.





