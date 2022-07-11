Tropa Magica, The Meridian Brothers & Subsuelo Djs to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Colombian guitarist and composer Eblis Alvarez started Meridian Brothers back in 1998 as a vehicle for his own experimental music. Over the years, the group has evolved into a five-piece band focused on re-interpreting all manners of Latin tropical styles with a strong psychedelic and experimental sensibility.

Subsuelo is a global bass crew from Los Angeles that brings together a borderless, genre-bending mix of retro-futuristic dance music from around the world. Named "Best Dance Party" by LA Weekly, Subsuelo started as a neighborhood house party in 2011 and eventually grew into a 10-member creative collective, featuring a diverse squad of instrumentalists, vocalists, dancers, photographers and visual artists.

Tropa Magica, Meridian Brothers, and Subsuelo DJs, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

August 12, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube channel, Facebook page & Twitch channel.

https://www.facebook.com/Levitt.LA/

https://www.twitch.tv/levittlosangeles

https://www.youtube.com/c/LevittLosAngeles

Social Media Channels:

FB/IG: @Levitt.LA /TW: @Levitt_LA