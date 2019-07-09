Tickets On Sale July 18 for John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

Tickets for the Los Angeles engagement of "Latin History for Morons," written by and starring John Leguizamo, at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre, will go on sale to the public at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Tickets will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org or by phone at (213) 972-4400. Patrons who come to the Ahmanson Theatre Box Office between noon and 8 p.m. on July 18 only will qualify for a buy one get one free ticket offer (up to two free tickets) for performances September 5 - 15, 2019. "Latin History for Morons" runs September 5 through October 20, 2019, with the opening set for Sunday, September 8.

To kick off the day, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be food trucks on the Hope Street side of The Music Center (between First and Temple), Upstage Burger will be open and a DJ from K-LOVE (107.5 FM) will be playing music on the Music Center Plaza.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American history books, John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You