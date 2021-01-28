In time for Black History Month in 2021, Theatre West presents WHO I AM, a celebration of African-American Heritage. Since we are all living with the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is a virtual show, presented on YouTube. Because they want the important voices of their artists to be heard and seen by as many people as possible, this show is presented free of charge through February 28.

Seven actor-writers share their TRUTH about the significance of Black History Month. Unspooling personal stories as well as life lessons learned from their parents and grandparents, they explore the impact of their heritage in shaping the artists they are today. Words and images collide in a frank examination of what it means to be Black in America in the wake of 2020's call to action.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order): Karen Bankhead, James A. Goins, Angel Guice, Andrew Lloyd Preston, Shalonda Reese, Levy Lee Simon and Kevin Tomlinson.

Estimated running time: 30 minutes.

Produced for Theatre West by Dina Morrone. Edited by Clara Rodriguez. I'm Tired poem and slide show by Angel Guice. Original music by James A. Goins. Theatre West Managing Director: Eugene J. Hutchins.

See and hear WHO I AM below:

Theatre West is a non-profit arts organization. If you wish to support our ongoing activities, you may do so at http://theatrewest.org

WHO I AM is produced in part with the generous support of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.