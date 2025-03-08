Theatre Palisades Youth to Perform After Los Angeles Fires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In January of 2025, a devastating firestorm swept through Los Angeles, destroying homes and businesses in its path. However, the actors and creative team of Theatre Palisades were determined to perform the show despite all of the chaos.

Almost half of the 45 person cast lost their homes to the fire, and the fires also caused significant damage to the Pierson Playhosue, where they were set to perform. “So many of our castmates have lost everything,” wrote Ganz, the director of youth theater for Patch. “We will continue with rehearsals. I am confident we will find a stage.”

They were able to perform the musical Crazy for You in an auditorium at a school nearby, and performances continue this weekend. Being able to perform has brought hope to the young performers of Theatre Palisades that life isn't over. “I’m learning that a home is not a physical thing. It’s the people,” said Scarlett Shelton, a 16-year-old who is apart of The Youth Theatre.

To read more about the inspiring story from Patch, click here.

Comments