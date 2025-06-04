Theatre Palisades Returns to the Stage with JEST A SECOND! at Westchester Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a five-month delay caused by the devastating Palisades wildfire, Theatre Palisades will finally open its production of Jest a Second! on Thursday, June 12—thanks to the generosity of neighboring company Kentwood Players, who are hosting the show at their home venue, the Westchester Playhouse.

Originally scheduled to open January 9, the production was postponed when Theatre Palisades lost access to its building. Now, with cast, crew, and supporters regrouped at 8301 Hindry Ave, the company is ready to return to the stage.

“We knew the gift of performing again was something only another theatre could offer,” said Kentwood Players president Martin Feldman. Theatre Palisades president Philip Bartolf added, “Raising money to rebuild is crucial, but if you love live theatre, there's nothing like being back on stage or in the audience.”

Relocating the production required coordinated efforts from both companies, including adjusting schedules, moving rehearsals, and sharing production resources. The partnership reflects the strong camaraderie among westside community theatres, where performers and crews often cross over between venues.

Jest a Second!, a farcical comedy by James Sherman, features mistaken identities, heartfelt laughs, and themes of family, love, and acceptance. The cast includes Levente Tarr, Jon Paul Burkhart, Jasmine Haver, Laura Goldstein, Lou Saliba, and Jeff Coppage.

Performances run June 12–21, with evening shows at 8:00 PM Thursday through Saturday, and matinees at 2:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets and additional information are available at www.theatrepalisades.org.

