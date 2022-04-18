Theatre At The Beach Returns with PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Adapted for the stage from the novel by the same name, the hit Broadway play, Peter and The Starcatcher, written by Rick Elice, will open at the CSULB Studio Theater on Thursday May 5th at 7:30 PM. Performances will continue through May 7th.

From tussles with scurvy pirates and journeying across the treacherous open sea, to the emergence of some unlikely heroes, this exciting and brand-new adaptation conceived by director Ryan Patrick Lingle is a creative reimagining of the origin story of Peter Pan. Prepare to be taken on a journey of discovery, family, and learning what belonging truly means through whimsical movement, music, adventure, and of course, star stuff.

Performances run Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Tickets on Sale Now

Please visit https://www.csulb.edu/theatre-arts/box-office-information to purchase tickets and find out more information.