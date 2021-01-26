Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 40 Presents MAJOR REWRITE

Major Rewrite will be presented on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST via Zoom.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Theatre 40 Presents MAJOR REWRITE

Theatre Forty will present a reading of a new comedy by Michael Halperin, Major Rewrite, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST via Zoom.

The narrative is based on true events. In 1956 a constellation of charismatic stage and motion picture stars, Charles Laughton, Cornelia Otis Skinner, Glynis Johns, Eli Wallach and Burgess Meredith, gather in Boston for the out-of-town performance of the Broadway revival for George Bernard Shaw's Major Barbara. The clash of egos, threats from the House Un-American Activities Committee, and family crises rise to a crescendo when novelist and playwright Herman Wouk, brought in to edit the play, throws everyone off-balance at the tryout in Boston.

Playwright Michael Halperin is the prolific author of fourteen other plays, among them The Best Revenge: A Harmless Subterfuge (presented by Theatre Forty last December); Dancing with William Blake; Freedom, Texas; and Freud at Sinai. He has also written extensively for television (The Fall Guy; Falcon Crest; Star Trek: The Next Generation ;He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; Qunicy, M.E.; Knight Rider; more).

The cast includes David Hunt Stafford, Rebecca Driscoll, Ann Ryerson, Martin Thompson, Todd Ball, David Datz, Roger Weiss.

To attend this event, click on this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84097502741?pwd=OGhVdWRVVS82dXhKUWFXRC9nMXV6dz09


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Queens Bangle
Break A Leg (Blue Font) T-Shirt
May Break Into Song Onsie

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows
Dance Camera West Announces Its 2021 Festival Winners Photo

Dance Camera West Announces Its 2021 Festival Winners

Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West Photo

Celebrate Black History Month With Musical Theatre West

LA Opera Welcomes Tenor Russell Thomas as Artist in Residence Photo

LA Opera Welcomes Tenor Russell Thomas as Artist in Residence

The Hollywood Community Bands Together In Support Of Anton Maillie And Wife Mari Fuentes A Photo

The Hollywood Community Bands Together In Support Of Anton Maillie And Wife Mari Fuentes And Their Battle With ALS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Disney+ To Launch In India After Short Delay