Theatre 40 Presents MAJOR REWRITE

Theatre Forty will present a reading of a new comedy by Michael Halperin, Major Rewrite, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST via Zoom.

The narrative is based on true events. In 1956 a constellation of charismatic stage and motion picture stars, Charles Laughton, Cornelia Otis Skinner, Glynis Johns, Eli Wallach and Burgess Meredith, gather in Boston for the out-of-town performance of the Broadway revival for George Bernard Shaw's Major Barbara. The clash of egos, threats from the House Un-American Activities Committee, and family crises rise to a crescendo when novelist and playwright Herman Wouk, brought in to edit the play, throws everyone off-balance at the tryout in Boston.

Playwright Michael Halperin is the prolific author of fourteen other plays, among them The Best Revenge: A Harmless Subterfuge (presented by Theatre Forty last December); Dancing with William Blake; Freedom, Texas; and Freud at Sinai. He has also written extensively for television (The Fall Guy; Falcon Crest; Star Trek: The Next Generation ;He-Man and the Masters of the Universe; Qunicy, M.E.; Knight Rider; more).

The cast includes David Hunt Stafford, Rebecca Driscoll, Ann Ryerson, Martin Thompson, Todd Ball, David Datz, Roger Weiss.

To attend this event, click on this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84097502741?pwd=OGhVdWRVVS82dXhKUWFXRC9nMXV6dz09