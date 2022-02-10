The Orange County Playwrights Alliance Presents BLESS THIS DIVORCE In Santa Ana, February 26

The Orange County Playwrights Alliance opens its 2022 season of new play events on Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm at Santa Ana's Grand Central Art Center, the home of The Wayward Artist and Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble. Breath of Fire's Sara Guerrero will direct the staged reading of Bless This Divorce, a new full-length play by longtime Orange County Register sports writer Mark Whicker.

Patrons attending this performance will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the space. Masks must be worn the entirety of time at Grand Central Art Center. N95 masks will be available for all patrons. COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all in attendance.

Bless This Divorce tells the story of a successful Los Angeles couple - a USC history professor and the CEO of a high-profile non-profit - and their funny and poignant journey out of their marriage.

Esther and Barrett are finally acknowledging that their marriage has gone dormant, but they don't want to sever their longtime connection. They resolve to make their divorce a tangible, organic part of their lives. In doing so, they deal with family stress and their own underlying bitterness, and eventually they wonder what took them so long. Plus, they get some great lunches out of it.

Mark Whicker has worked since 1974 as a professional sports writer and columnist for newspapers in Winston-Salem, Dallas, Philadelphia and Orange County. He has won three state Sportswriter of the Year awards, twice made the list of Top 10 columnists as voted by the Associated Press Sports Editors, and won the 2014 Nat Fleischer Award for distinguished boxing writing. In 2020, he was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Fame. Mark's playwriting has been presented by OCPA and Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble; his one-act Vote For Herbert had a staged reading at Newport Theatre Arts Center last July.

Grand Central Art Center is the result of a unique partnership between California State University, Fullerton and the City of Santa Ana. Located ten miles south of the main CSUF campus, the Art Center is a mixed residential, commercial and educational complex anchoring Santa Ana's Artist Village. The 45,000 sq. ft. three-level structure houses the Grand Central Main Gallery, Project Room, Education / Teaching Gallery, Grand Central Theater, The Den Café, Hipcooks, Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, The Wayward Artist, living/studio spaces for visual arts graduate students, and a studio and living space dedicated to the center's international artist-in-residence program.

Learn more at www.ocplaywrights.org.