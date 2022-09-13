Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Talent Managers Association Announces The 2022 Heller Award Nominees

The Heller Awards is an event hosted by the Talent Managers Association celebrating excellence within talent representation and casting on November 10th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Sep. 13, 2022  
After an extended pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Heller Awards will return in-person Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

Presented by the Talent Managers Association, the awards celebrate distinguished individuals for excellence in the industries of talent representation and casting in honor of TMA co-founder Seymour Heller.

2019's presentation honored Lifetime Achievement recipients Mike Fenton, Cindy Osbrink, and Ed Spivia alongside Impact Award recipient The Cameron Boyce Foundation and TMA Manager of the Year Betty McCormick. The event was hosted by Mindy Sterling and presenters included Dakota Fanning, Colin Ford, and Booboo Stewart.

The 2022 host and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. The theme for this year's event is Resilience, and the evening will be produced by Victoria Mojica Monroe, Lori Kay and Tammy Wallace on behalf of the TMA, with direction by Ryan Guess.

The 2022 Heller nominees are voted by the TMA Membership. For more information on The Heller Awards and to purchase tickets, visit TheHellerAwards.com; to learn more about the Talent Managers Association, check out TalentManagers.org and follow the TMA on social media at @TalentMgrsAssoc.

VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Jamie Bafus - Sony Playstation Studios
  • Julia Bianco Schoeffling - The Halp Network
  • Ivy Isenberg - Ivy Isenberg Casting
  • Emily Schweber - Emily Schweber Casting
  • Lisa Zambetti - Lisa Zambetti Casting

ANIMATION VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Julie Ashton - Julie Ashton Casting
  • Ruth Lambert & Robert McGee - Lambert / McGee Casting
  • Linda Lamontagne - Linda Lamontagne Casting

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Angela Mickey - Liz Lewis Casting Partners
  • Rachel Reiss - Liz Lewis Casting Partners
  • Rebecca Yarsin - House Casting

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Tracey Goldblum - Kazarian / Measures / Ruskin & Associates
  • Mike Lyons - BMG
  • Gina Manfredi - DDO Artists Agency
  • Morgan Peterson - Take 3 Talent Agency
  • Mickey Shera - Innovative Artists

COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Dan Bell - Dan Bell Casting
  • Ryan Bernstein - RMB Casting
  • Edward Flores - Elevator Casting
  • Karmen Leech - Cast Station
  • Karen Ryan - Canvas Casting

YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Bri Curtis - DDO Artists Agency
  • Haydn Jones - The Osbrink Agency
  • Sydel Lisi - Coast to Coast Talent Group
  • Michelle J. Henderson - Henderson Represents
  • Carol Lynn Sher - CESD Talent Agency

ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Doug Ely - AKA Talent Agency
  • Garrett Hershey - Daniel Hoff Agency
  • Jason Hilton - Luxe Talent Agency
  • Nancy Luciano - Luciano Reeves Talent
  • Mark Park - Stewart Talent

VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Alicia Beekman - DDO Artists Agency
  • Melissa Berger-Brennan - CESD Talent Agency
  • Julie Gudz - DDO Artists Agency
  • Kevin Motley - Tisherman, Gilbert, Motley, Drozdoski Talent Agency
  • Portia Scott - Coast to Coast Talent Group

CASTING ASSOCIATE OF THE YEAR

  • Chris Gehrt - Wendy O'Brien Casting
  • Rachel Imbriglio - Ulrich / Dawson / Kritzer Casting
  • Gregory Kulhanjian - LDB Casting
  • Anna McCarthy - Kim Coleman Casting
  • Brian Sutow - The Telsey Office

YOUTH EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Krisha Bullock & Jamie Snow - Bullock & Snow Casting
  • Melissa Delizia - Melissa Delizia Casting
  • Suzanne Goddard-Smythe - Suzanne Goddard-Smythe Casting
  • Sheryl Levine - Sheryl Levine Casting
  • Howard Meltzer - Casting by Howard Meltzer

SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Erica Bream - Erica Bream Casting
  • Elizabeth Coulon - Coulon Casting
  • Rhavynn Drummer - Tyler Perry Studios
  • Ryan Glorioso - Glorioso Casting
  • George Pierre - Pierre Casting

NORTHEAST EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Rob Decina - CBS Television Studios
  • Erica Hart - Hart Casting
  • Avy Kaufman - Avy Kaufman Casting
  • John Ort - Kathleen Chopin Casting
  • Jonathan Strauss - Jonathan Strauss Casting

EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Kim Coleman - Kim Coleman Casting
  • Blyth Nailling - Blyth Nailling Casting
  • John Papsidera - Automatic Sweat
  • Vickie Thomas - Vickie Thomas Casting
  • Robert J. Ulrich - Ulrich / Dawson / Kritzer Casting

NORTHEAST FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Leah Daniels-Butler - LDB Casting
  • Rich Delia - Rich Delia Casting
  • Sarah Finn - Sarah Finn Co.
  • Randi Hiller - Walt Disney Studios
  • Carla Hool - Carla Hool Casting
  • Mary Vernieu - Betty Mae Casting

NORTHEAST YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • David Doan - CESD Talent Agency
  • Mallory Levy - DDO Artists Agency
  • Natasha Matallana - Take 3 Talent Agency

YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Rebecca Ek - Eris Talent Agency
  • Domina Holbeck - A3 Artists Agency
  • Philip Marcus - Clear Talent Group
  • Milton Perea - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency
  • Laura Wood - DDO Artists Agency

SOUTHEAST AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Joy Pervis - J Pervis Talent Agency
  • Cindy Hill - Gravity Hill Agency
  • Christy Clark - Stewart Talent
  • Angie Moncrief - Action Talent Agency
  • Thompson Milam - People Store

NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Ben Jordan - Headline Talent Agency
  • Amy Lord - Eris Talent Agency
  • Jonathan Mason - Buchwald
  • Eddie Rabon - Take 3 Talent Agency
  • Jay Schachter - Stewart Talent

ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

  • Mike Baldridge - Momentum Talent and Literary Agency
  • Michael Eisenstadt - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency
  • Amy Luker - Jana Luker Agency
  • Greg Scuderi - Master Talent Agency
  • Rachel Tolliver - FireStarter Entertainment
Regional Awards


September 13, 2022

