The Talent Managers Association Announces The 2022 Heller Award Nominees

After an extended pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Heller Awards will return in-person Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

Presented by the Talent Managers Association, the awards celebrate distinguished individuals for excellence in the industries of talent representation and casting in honor of TMA co-founder Seymour Heller.

2019's presentation honored Lifetime Achievement recipients Mike Fenton, Cindy Osbrink, and Ed Spivia alongside Impact Award recipient The Cameron Boyce Foundation and TMA Manager of the Year Betty McCormick. The event was hosted by Mindy Sterling and presenters included Dakota Fanning, Colin Ford, and Booboo Stewart.

The 2022 host and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. The theme for this year's event is Resilience, and the evening will be produced by Victoria Mojica Monroe, Lori Kay and Tammy Wallace on behalf of the TMA, with direction by Ryan Guess.

The 2022 Heller nominees are voted by the TMA Membership. For more information on The Heller Awards and to purchase tickets, visit TheHellerAwards.com; to learn more about the Talent Managers Association, check out TalentManagers.org and follow the TMA on social media at @TalentMgrsAssoc.

VIDEO GAME CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jamie Bafus - Sony Playstation Studios

Julia Bianco Schoeffling - The Halp Network

Ivy Isenberg - Ivy Isenberg Casting

Emily Schweber - Emily Schweber Casting

Lisa Zambetti - Lisa Zambetti Casting

ANIMATION VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Julie Ashton - Julie Ashton Casting

Ruth Lambert & Robert McGee - Lambert / McGee Casting

Linda Lamontagne - Linda Lamontagne Casting

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Angela Mickey - Liz Lewis Casting Partners

Rachel Reiss - Liz Lewis Casting Partners

Rebecca Yarsin - House Casting

NORTHEAST COMMERCIAL OR VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

Tracey Goldblum - Kazarian / Measures / Ruskin & Associates

Mike Lyons - BMG

Gina Manfredi - DDO Artists Agency

Morgan Peterson - Take 3 Talent Agency

Mickey Shera - Innovative Artists

COMMERCIAL CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Dan Bell - Dan Bell Casting

Ryan Bernstein - RMB Casting

Edward Flores - Elevator Casting

Karmen Leech - Cast Station

Karen Ryan - Canvas Casting

YOUTH COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Bri Curtis - DDO Artists Agency

Haydn Jones - The Osbrink Agency

Sydel Lisi - Coast to Coast Talent Group

Michelle J. Henderson - Henderson Represents

Carol Lynn Sher - CESD Talent Agency

ADULT COMMERCIAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Doug Ely - AKA Talent Agency

Garrett Hershey - Daniel Hoff Agency

Jason Hilton - Luxe Talent Agency

Nancy Luciano - Luciano Reeves Talent

Mark Park - Stewart Talent

VOICEOVER AGENT OF THE YEAR

Alicia Beekman - DDO Artists Agency

Melissa Berger-Brennan - CESD Talent Agency

Julie Gudz - DDO Artists Agency

Kevin Motley - Tisherman, Gilbert, Motley, Drozdoski Talent Agency

Portia Scott - Coast to Coast Talent Group

CASTING ASSOCIATE OF THE YEAR

Chris Gehrt - Wendy O'Brien Casting

Rachel Imbriglio - Ulrich / Dawson / Kritzer Casting

Gregory Kulhanjian - LDB Casting

Anna McCarthy - Kim Coleman Casting

Brian Sutow - The Telsey Office

YOUTH EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Krisha Bullock & Jamie Snow - Bullock & Snow Casting

Melissa Delizia - Melissa Delizia Casting

Suzanne Goddard-Smythe - Suzanne Goddard-Smythe Casting

Sheryl Levine - Sheryl Levine Casting

Howard Meltzer - Casting by Howard Meltzer

SOUTHEAST CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Erica Bream - Erica Bream Casting

Elizabeth Coulon - Coulon Casting

Rhavynn Drummer - Tyler Perry Studios

Ryan Glorioso - Glorioso Casting

George Pierre - Pierre Casting

NORTHEAST EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Rob Decina - CBS Television Studios

Erica Hart - Hart Casting

Avy Kaufman - Avy Kaufman Casting

John Ort - Kathleen Chopin Casting

Jonathan Strauss - Jonathan Strauss Casting

EPISODIC CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Kim Coleman - Kim Coleman Casting

Blyth Nailling - Blyth Nailling Casting

John Papsidera - Automatic Sweat

Vickie Thomas - Vickie Thomas Casting

Robert J. Ulrich - Ulrich / Dawson / Kritzer Casting

NORTHEAST FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Douglas Aibel - Douglas Aibel Casting

Ally Beans - Eisenberg/Beans Casting

Ellen Chenoweth - Ellen Chenoweth Casting

Sig De Miguel & Stephen Vincent - S2 Entertainment

Susan Shopmaker - Susan Shopmaker Casting

FEATURE CASTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Leah Daniels-Butler - LDB Casting

Rich Delia - Rich Delia Casting

Sarah Finn - Sarah Finn Co.

Randi Hiller - Walt Disney Studios

Carla Hool - Carla Hool Casting

Mary Vernieu - Betty Mae Casting

NORTHEAST YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

David Doan - CESD Talent Agency

Mallory Levy - DDO Artists Agency

Natasha Matallana - Take 3 Talent Agency

YOUTH THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Rebecca Ek - Eris Talent Agency

Domina Holbeck - A3 Artists Agency

Philip Marcus - Clear Talent Group

Milton Perea - Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency

Laura Wood - DDO Artists Agency

SOUTHEAST AGENT OF THE YEAR

Joy Pervis - J Pervis Talent Agency

Cindy Hill - Gravity Hill Agency

Christy Clark - Stewart Talent

Angie Moncrief - Action Talent Agency

Thompson Milam - People Store

NORTHEAST ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR

Ben Jordan - Headline Talent Agency

Amy Lord - Eris Talent Agency

Jonathan Mason - Buchwald

Eddie Rabon - Take 3 Talent Agency

Jay Schachter - Stewart Talent

ADULT THEATRICAL AGENT OF THE YEAR