The Street Smarts of Acting & Hennessey Productions Present 3rd ANNUAL 9/11 MINUTE PLAYS AND STORIES

The Street Smarts of Acting & Hennessey Productions are proud to announce the 3rd Annual 9/11 Plays and Stories: Inspired by the Events of 9/11. Ticket are only $19.11 and are on sale now at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4322391

This is a powerful evening of moving, dramatic, heartwarming pieces that will inspire people and perhaps at times put a smile on their faces when they remember someone they love that was lost on that day or affected profoundly by the Events of September 11th, 2001.

3rd Annual 9/11 Plays and Stories: Inspired by the Events of 9/11 was created and is co-produced by Elizabeth Regensburger and Michael Hennessy and presented by THE STREET SMARTS OF ACTING.

The evening benefits The Feal Good Foundation. The Feal Good Foundation appreciates and remembers those who have served our nation with distinguished honor, courage and sacrifice. The FGF continues fighting for health care rights for first responders and volunteers who are sick and dying from 9/11 related illnesses. John Feal is also the Creator of the Wall of Hero's which Robert Regensburger Sr., Elizabeth's father, is being was (it was added last year, correct?) added to this last year on September 15th. To find out more information about Feal Good please visit www.fealgoodfoundation.com

The evening will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm to 10 pm at the LOFT ENSEMBLE Theater located at 11031 Camarillo St, North Hollywood, CA 91602. TICKETS are $19.11 available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4322391

The event was created and is held in loving memory of Robert Regensburger Sr. 1/1/1942-7/24/2016 who passed from 4 different 9/11 related cancers. September 16, 2018 his name was added to THE HERO'S REMEMBERED WALL in Nesconset, NY.

"Our 9-11 Minute Plays and Short Stories Fundraiser meant so much to me because it was our inaugural event in memory of my father. And to be able to not only remember that day which change the trajectory of all of our lives but to also learn more about it through the eyes and hearts of one another is a gift of healing I never expected to receive." - Elizabeth Regensburger, Co-Producer, Playwright and Visionary.

"When I heard Elizabeth's personal account of 9/11 in her short play "HAPPY SWEET 16" last August, which I was honored to perform in as well at a short story festival at Samuel French Bookstore in early August, I KNEW in my heart that there were other stories out there and shared my vision with Elizabeth because her remarkable story was the catalyst for the entire Event which we are excited is now being turned into a Documentary to help educate future generations of the outcome of this beyond tragic day. I am honored to be a part of this powerful Event and our dream is that others begin to join in all over the Country and share their voices, tell their stories and help heal the world." - Miracle Mike Hennessey, Creator and Co-Producer

An evening of Powerful and Inspiring Short Play Readings and Stories written and performed by survivors and those affected by the events of 9/11. Performed in honor and in remembrance of those who were lost. This year the proceeds will benefit The Feal Good Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You