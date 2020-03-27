The Stella Adler Studio Launches In-Progress Programs via Remote Video Platforms

On Monday the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and its West coast branch the Art of Acting studio launched in-progress conservatory programs via remote video learning software. Studio leadership spent the last week training faculty on remote video platforms. The studio also announced that its summer programs will begin on July 6, 2020.

Said Artistic Director Tom Oppenheim, "Despite the challenges all around us, I am deeply encouraged about the meaningful work that faculty and students are engaged in via video instruction. I'm further encouraged when I reckon what it means to be an actor, a theater artist. I also draw inspiration from our ancestors, and most especially from Harold Clurman. Right now artists are confronted with the limitations of a global pandemic, but they still have something to say. At this moment video conferencing is the window, the doorway, the corridor through which theater artists and students can make their art."

The studio also announced plans for summer programs to begin on Monday, July 6, 2020. Summer programs were previously scheduled to begin on June 1. The delayed start date is offered in an effort to offer actors a chance to pursue their summer training plans while observing the important social distancing measures advised by the authorities. Details are available on the studio's website. Visit https://stellaadler.com/classes/summer/ for New York programs. Visit https://www.artofactingstudio.com/classes/summer-programs/ for Los Angeles programs.

The Summer Conservatory, previously a 10-week, 22 hour per week program starting on June 1, will now be a 6 Week program, with 32 hour per week total hours, running from July 6 - August 14, 2020. The total class hours under the revised model will be 192 (previously 220), and therefore the tuition will be adjusted to $3300 (from $3800). For specific curriculum, please visit the studio's websites for New York and Los Angeles.





