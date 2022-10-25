The Soraya Presents An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, November 9
In this Great Hall performance at The Soraya, the two artists team up again for a genre-bending delight, fusing sounds of country, swing, jazz, folk, and gospel.
Two of America's most prolific songwriters of any generation-Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt-bring their unique blend of musical artistry to The Soraya on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm.
Lovett and Hiatt are seasoned singer-songwriters who have been performing together for decades, complementing one another's emotional ponderings and lyrical sensibilities each step of the way. Their chemistry has only bloomed over the years with the reverence they hold for each other's rich and honest sound. While on stage, the genuine affection and admiration each holds for the other is shared with the audience as they riff, cajole, and entertain not only those listening, but themselves as well.
An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt takes place on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm. Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased at www.TheSoraya.org.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.
Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.
A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's finest album is 1987's Bring the Family; other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's Riding with the King, the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008' Same Old Man and 2021's Leftover Feelings.
His lyrics and melodies have graced more than 20 studio albums, have been recorded by Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt and scores of others, and have earned him a place in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, a BMI Troubadour award and a lifetime achievement in songwriting designation from the Americana Music Association.
Tickets: $46-$105 For all ticket information visit www.thesoraya.org or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.
