The Robey Theatre Company Presents An Evening Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph

The next installment of The Robey Theatre Company's online series of Evening Conversations will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PST, presented via Zoom.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will discuss the current and future state of the Theatre, the impact of the pandemic on the performing arts, and the response of the arts to the recent global uprising in support of racial and social justice. This will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a treasure of the American musical theatre, having starred in four Broadway musicals: Wicked, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Reggae, and Dreamgirls, for which she was nominated for the Tony and Drama Desk Awards. She is also known for her roles on film (To Sleep with Anger, winning the Film Independent Spirit Award; The Distinguished Gentleman; The Mighty Quinn; A Piece of the Action) and on television (Fam; Ray Donovan; Moesha; It's a Living, much more).

An Evening Conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph will be moderated by Millena Gay, Special Events Producer for The Robey Theatre Company.

You can find a registration link by visiting http://robeytheatrecompany.org . After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment. Suggested donation: $10.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, November 20.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black experience..

For more information about The Robey Theatre Company, please go to http://robeytheatrecompany.org

