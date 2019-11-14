The Road Theatre Company Presents NOWHERE ON THE BORDER

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the second show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, a newly revised and re-written production of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Stewart J. Zully. NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will preview on Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 & Thursday, January 16 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

A border watch volunteer confronts a Mexican man who claims to be looking for his missing daughter. Set in a hostile wasteland between nations, NOWHERE ON THE BORDER reveals the personal dramas that drive people to cross borders both physical and emotional.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

CARLOS LACÁMARA (Playwright) A professional actor for over thirty years, Carlos Lacámara began his writing career after visiting Cuba in April 2000. Having been only two years old when his family left, Carlos was moved by the hardships of life on the island. His observations and conversations inspired him to write the play, Becoming Cuban, which The Los Angeles Times called "A rare, insightful new play," and the LA Weekly proclaimed the "Best Political Drama of 2002." Set in an advertising agency during Fidel Castroʼs revolution, Carlos Lacámaraʼs next play, Havana Bourgeois, was presented at the 59E59th Theater in New York City, The Hayworth in Los Angeles and The Miracle Theater in Miami. His play, Nowhere on the Border, won The MetLife and Hola awards for best new play. The play also enjoyed productions at Repertorio Espanol in Manhattan and Stageworks Hudson in New York. Portland's Artist's Repertory Theatre produced Carlos' third Cuban play, Exiles, which focuses on the turbulent Mariel Boatlift of 1980. Artist's Rep also presented Carlos' first musical play, Cuba Libre, which showcases the music of the world-renowned Timba band, Tiempo Libre. Cuba Libre is currently in development for a second production. Carlos has co-authored four one-hour television pilots: "Adam and Eve," written with wife, television show-runner Carol Barbee, and bought by Amazon Studios, "Eagle Pass,"optioned by Braun Entertainment, "Prophesy," optioned by Fox TV Studios and "San Juan," optioned by CBS Studios. His screenplays include, "Killing Time" and "Children of Conscience," both commissioned by Dark Light Pictures.

STEWART J. ZULLY (Director) has been working for over thirty-five years as a director, actor, producer, writer and teacher. For The Road, he directed the award-winning White Guy On the Bus, by Bruce Graham. In 2017 he co-produced the Road's Summer Playwright's Festival. In 2016 he directed the Ovation nominated Martha, by Ellen Melaver (a one-woman show about Martha Graham) at the LGBT Center in Hollywood, which moved to The Whitefire Theatre for a six-month run in 2017. Other recent credits include two plays at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills; Two Sisters, by Gail Louw, and American Wee-Pie, by Lisa Dillman. Stewart has directed in Los Angeles, New York, Florida and Canada, premiering pieces by David Lindsay-Abaire, Romulus Linney, Peter Tolan, Rolin Jones and Marco Ramirez. Other directing credits include Joan's Show: An Evening with Joan Copeland, highlighting Ms. Copeland's career as an original member of The Actor's Studio and recollections of a life in show business (as well as being the sister of Arthur Miller). Stewart also directed the east coast premiere of Kent R. Brown's In The Middle of Nowhere (recipient of the prestigious Julie Harris Award) in Florida and in 2008 he directed three new works at City Theatre's Summer Shorts Series at The Arsht Center in Miami. The festival is part of America's Short Play Festival, in conjunction with The Actor's Theater of Louisville. Other credits include Abraham Tetenbaum's Heat of Re-Entry, which The LA Times called, "One of the best plays of the year." Stewart co-wrote and co-produced the feature film "Perfect Opposites," which stars Piper Perabo, Aaron Paul, Joe Pantoliano, Jennifer Tilly, Martin Henderson and Artie Lange. The movie is based on the stage play A Piece of My Heart, by Matt Cooper, which Stewart directed at The Odyssey Theater in Los Angeles. He recently published his memoir, "MY LIFE IN YANKEE STADIUM 40 Years as a Vendor and Other Tales of Growing Up Somewhat Sane in The Bronx."

The cast of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will feature: Chet Grissom, Jonathan Nichols, Natalie Llerena, Leandro Cano, Diana DeLaCruz, Thom Rivera and Mackenzie Redvers Bryce.

The Design Team for NOWHERE ON THE BORDER is as follows: Scenic Design by Paul Dufresne; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Sound Design by David B. Marling; Costume Design by Mary Jane Miller; Properties Design by Christine Joëlle and Megan Moran; Fight Choreography by Bjørn Johnson.

The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. NOWHERE ON THE BORDER is produced by Ray Paolantonio and Brian M. Cole.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will preview on Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 & Thursday, January 16 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 17 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices are $34; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00.

Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can.

Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.





