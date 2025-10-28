The Queen’s Fools Announce Extended Run of HAG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Queen’s Fools have announced an extension of their production HAG, following a sold-out initial run that sold out within twelve hours.

The experimental and audience-driven work has been described as irreverent, unsettling, and immersive, evolving each night based on audience participation and improvisation.

Developed through a process combining research, improvisation, and devised theatre, HAG (AGAIN) continues The Queen’s Fools’ exploration of unconventional performance forms and audience interaction.

The cast features Aly Trasher as Clo, Morgan Taylor as Lala, Anja Racic as Attie, Mason Conrad and Mathew Tyler Vorce as Dillon Porter, and Kristin Childers as Amazon Guy. Peter Winkelmann is expected to rejoin the cast as Dillon Porter for the end of the run.

Additional performance dates and ticket information will be announced soon. Learn more at the link below.