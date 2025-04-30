The Producer Behind LA's Most Buzzed-About Plays? Charlotte Hendrickx

Written by Tom White

Charlotte Hendrickx, a recognized name behind the scenes of the Los Angeles theatre and film industry, brings her expertise to her latest project, Suburbia at the Odyssey Theatre."

As Associate Producer on Suburbia, Hendrickx teamed up with Mojo Ensemble to bring Eric Bogosian’s unforgettable story to the stage. Directed by Michele Gossett, the production wrapped its run earlier this month and earned strong reviews for its brilliant performances and staging.

Set in a 7-Eleven parking lot over the course of one night, Suburbia dives headfirst into the lives of a group of twenty-somethings dealing with identity, friendship, and the realization that life might not turn out the way they hoped. The play’s brave, real-world feel was front and center in this production, and Hendrickx’s work behind the scenes helped make it all happen coordinating departments to keeping rehearsals moving and increasing audience outreach.

The show was a hit capturing the humor and heartbreak that Bogosian is known for. Reviews highlighted the strong ensemble work and a direction that kept things feeling fresh while staying true to the original material.

For Charlotte Hendrickx, Suburbia is just the latest in a series of projects she has worked on. In 2023, she produced Tracers at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, working with director Joe Garcia to breathe new life into the powerful Vietnam War-era piece. That production struck a nerve with audiences, earning near sold-out performances and a stamp of approval from some of the original creators who came to see it.

Beyond her producing skills, Charlotte has also built a reputation as a creative collaborator who understands the heartbeat of every project she takes on. She fosters strong relationships across cast and crew and elevates every project she joins.

On the film side, Hendrickx has kept just as busy. Her projects include The Spell That Backfired, and the award-winning Enough. Her short film TEN WHY’s earned an Honorable Mention at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Charlotte Hendrickx has been recognized with several awards and nominations for her work. As producer of the short film The Spell That Backfired, she celebrated multiple honors including an Outstanding Achievement Award. Her producing talents were further acknowledged with Pure Modern Love, which earned a nomination at the WRPN Women’s International Film Festival, a platform that highlights outstanding contributions by women in film.

Charlotte Hendrickx also produced Promises, Promises, a fascinating film about betrayal and ambition among college athletes. The film made the rounds at festivals like the Big Apple Film Festival and the Silver Wave Film Festival, picked up four nominations at the Paladino D’Oro Sport Film Festival in Italy, and took home the Golden Angel Award at the Chinese American Film Festival.

Hendrickx brings a steady hand and a deep respect to everything she touches. And we’ll be seeing a lot more from her in both theatre and film very soon.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Hendrickx