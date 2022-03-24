'The Next Generation Filmmaker Project' Mentorship Program Announced, Dedicated to Supporting South Asian Filmmakers

"The Next Gen Filmmaker Project" is now accepting applications from all North American-based filmmakers who identify as South Asian. This first-of-its-kind program is designed to help bring aspiring filmmakers' ideas to life.

Ten creators will be selected to move forward with the program. The selected participants will have support to develop a treatment and script for their idea. They will then have their stories produced by Cpics, an upcoming streaming service dedicated to South Asian content. The final content produced during the course of this program will be distributed on Cpics' platform for subscribers to view in 2023.

The program is led by veteran producer and actor Kavi Raz, who will oversee the selection process and be the lead mentor for the project. "Despite a global emergence of platforms for content, work by the South Asian diaspora is still majorly overlooked. With the launch of "The Next Gen Filmmaker Project", we are not only providing mentorship but also the much needed opportunity to showcase the talented work of South Asian filmmakers on a proper streaming platform," says Raz.

To apply, prospective candidates must send in a short synopsis of their story idea created in one of the following formats: web series and half-hour episodics, and feature films of any genre ranging from 48 to 62 minutes in length. The series can be scripted, reality based, or documentary and the films can be in the scripted or documentary categories. The submission form can be found HERE. Applicants must be 18 years or older to participate.

"The Next Gen Filmmaker Project" will accept up to 1,000 applications, with the submission period closing no later than April 15, 2022. The selected class of mentee will be announced in early May of 2022.