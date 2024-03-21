The Music Man Foundation Announces Grant Opportunity For Music And Arts Nonprofits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music Man Foundation announced the availability of up to $500,000 in "Strengthening the Sector'' grants for organizations working to create positive changes in the arts, including advocating for increased public funding to arts programs, supporting policy changes, or increasing public will in support of the arts. Grants will provide project-specific support to nonprofits operating in Los Angeles County, in the state of California, or nationally.

"Studies have shown what we all know intrinsically - that music can improve individual health and wellbeing and build stronger communities. We're dedicated to unleashing the power of music for the benefit of all," said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation. "That's why these grants will support organizations doing the work to secure increased funding for the arts, advocate for pro-artist policy changes, and build public understanding of all the ways music can be a force for good."

The organizations that received Strengthening the Sector grants in 2023 are Arts For LA, California for the Arts, Create CA, Grantmakers in the Arts, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture for the LA County Arts Ed Collective, National Association for Music Education, National Guild for Community Arts Education, OPERA America, State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education for the Arts Education Data Project, and University of California, San Francisco for Sound Health Network efforts.

There's growing recognition of the importance of music for the health of communities and individuals. The National Institutes of Health awarded $20 million for projects that bring together music therapy and neuroscience. Studies have shown that stronger social ties in our schools and communities, and increased tolerance for others, are among the benefits linked to participation in the arts. Children's music education has been tied to improved reading and math skills, as well as stronger social skills and increased self-confidence.

Visit https://musicmanfoundation.org for information about funding opportunities.

About The Music Man Foundation

The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation's endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation's mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders' musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to 85 organizations. In addition to "The Music Man," Meredith Willson wrote the musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and beloved songs "It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas" and the University of Iowa fight song.