The Music Center to Remain Closed Through Mid April

The Music Center and its theatres (Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall) will remain closed through at least April 19, 2020, per the "Safer at Home" order issued by Governor Newsom, the County of Los Angeles, Mayor Garcetti and other mayors to help mitigate and contain community transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Music Center's resident companies (LA Phil, LA Opera, Center Theatre Group and the Los Angeles Master Chorale), along with TMC Arts/Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, are canceling or rescheduling all presentations, public gatherings and education programs that were scheduled during this time frame. The Music Center encourages all ticket holders of upcoming presentations to contact their respective box office for information. All restaurants on The Music Center campus remain closed; Go Get Em Tiger is available with limited hours for takeaway orders.

For TMC Arts, the extension decision means the cancellation of EARTH DAY L.A., which was scheduled for presentation on The Music Center Plaza and in Grand Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. While Grand Park remains open, additional events slated for Grand Park during the time frame of the County order are canceled, including Grand Park's Lunch À La Park Spring Concerts, Lunch À La Park Food Trucks and Grand Park's Yoga reTREAT. Grand Park's Our L.A. Voices-A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest, scheduled for April 25-26, 2020, will move to an online format. The Music Center had previously announced German dance company Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch had canceled its North American tour, including performances of Palermo Palermo (April 17-19, 2020) at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Future cancellations and postponements could be announced pending changing conditions and continued communication with government officials, public health authorities and medical professionals.

Ticketholders are asked to contact the respective resident companies and box offices of The Music Center for information specific to performances and to arrange ticket accommodation, including patron refunds, credit toward future performances or the option to donate the value of their tickets as a charitable contribution. Patrons may contact the following directly:





