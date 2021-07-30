The Moonlight Announces Third Additional Performance of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Moonlight Stage Productions announced today that due to high ticket demand it is adding a third additional performance of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" for Sun., August 8 at 8 p.m. This will also be the closing date of the run. Tickets for the additional show, and all other performances, are on sale now at moonlightstage.com.

This is the first time in the 40 year history of The Moonlight that the theatre has added a third performance of any of its shows.

"The Moonlight is so pleased to be bringing joy to all generations of theatre goers with Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," said Executive Producer Colleen Kollar Smith. "Our company of artists and technicians continue to go above and beyond night after night and we are not ready to say goodbye just yet."

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is the classic story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped in a spell placed by an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film and celebrating 20 years since its Broadway premiere in 1994, Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" has become an international sensation that has been seen by over 35 million people worldwide in 22 countries and has been translated into 9 different languages.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com or call (760) 724-2110.