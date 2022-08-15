The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: THE BEATLES—LET IT BE

A handpicked collection of world-class musicians from the orchestra group Classic Albums Live will perform the Beatles' Let It Be album in its entirety at Pepperdine University as the first show of the 2022-2023 season. The performance will take place in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $27.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Classic Albums Live is available at classicalbumslive.com.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, the Classic Albums Live concert series takes the greatest albums ever recorded and recreates them live on stage-note for note, cut for cut-using the best musicians and without gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. "Think of it as a recital," Martin says, "these albums are historic and stand the test of time." Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. "We don't dress up. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album," Martin says.

With over 100 shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has drawn thousands of music lovers and seen massive success in performing arts centers and theatres.

Recorded in the summer of 1970, Let It Be is the twelfth and final studio album by the Beatles. Issued almost a month after the band's breakup, the album spawned some of the band's biggest hits and marked the end of an era. Classic Albums Live takes the pure listening experience of "Across the Universe," "Let It Be," "Get Back," and all the hits you love back to the vibrancy of the stage.

"Let It Be is a masterpiece. The connection between band members is lovely. At the rooftop concert you can see them all smiling at each other and grooving with joy. We should all stop being so distracted, put on "Get Back," and have some fun," Martin says.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

Face coverings are optional regardless of vaccination status inside Smothers Theatre, Raitt Recital Hall, Lindhurst Theatre, and the Weisman Museum of Art. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health strongly encourages wearing face coverings while indoors.

For more information about current health and safety policies at CFA, go to arts.pepperdine.edu/visit.