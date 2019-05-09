The Life Group LA Presents Elevate: The Next Level of Care for HIV & Aging Seminar

The Life Group LA is proud to produce "Elevate: The Next Level of Care for HIV & Aging" The FREE 1 day seminar addresses LEGAL concerns of those who are HIV+ over 50 and those who love them! The event will be held in West Hollywood on May 18, 2019 from 10am-5pm.

Advanced Registration Required for Attendance. To register call 888-208-8081 or online www.LifeGroupLA.org/workshop



Whether you're aging with HIV or a long-term thriver this workshop will invigorate and re-awaken your connection to community, self-care and purpose! Its easy to feel left out and unprepared with the reality of growing older with HIV. This weekend will connect you with experts in the field in an interactive experience that will leave you feeling renewed and elevated!

This seminar is dedicated to connecting you with experts in HIV Care, Aging, and The Law with lots of time for questions and in depth conversations that will leave you feeling informed, prepared, and elevated! Topics presented during this 1-day focused seminar: Discrimination (Employment and Housing) Disability and Medical Rights Creating or revising Legal Documents (Wills, Trusts, Financial, Healthcare Power's of Attorney) Connections to Pro-Bono Services Integrating your Healthcare Teams for optimal health. To register call 888-208-8081 - or online www.LifeGroupLA.org/workshop

To Register, log onto http://thelifegroupla.org/workshop for our online reservation or call Sunnie Rose at 888-208-8081.

The Life Group LA is a coalition of people dedicated to the education, empowerment and emotional support of persons both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well being.

Founded in 2005 The Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

Direct page to register: http://thelifegroupla.org/workshop/





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You