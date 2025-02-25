The LA Art Show, LA's longest-Running Art Fair, Wraps Up 30th Anniversary Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Art Show, LA's longest-running art fair, wrapped up its 30th anniversary edition, showcasing 90+ global galleries from countries including Ukraine, South Korea, Turkey and Canada. The next fair is scheduled for January 7 to 11, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LA Art Show kicked off on February 19 with actress and producer Jenna Dewan hosting the Opening Night Premiere Party in support of the American Heart Association and California Community Foundation's Wildlife Recovery Fund. Acclaimed LA muralist Robert Vargas and LA Art Show Producer & Director Kassandra Voyagis walked the red carpet alongside members of the LA County Fire Department and first responders who worked tirelessly during this year's wildfires. Later in the evening, Vargas painted a massive live mural titled "HEROES" in their honor.

Angelenos turned out for this year's fair, which ran through February 23, and were welcomed by Viktor Freso's impressive 30-foot "Bear Sculpture," serving as a powerful emblem of strength and resilience. Fredy Hadorn of Licht Feld Gallery (Switzerland), which specializes in paintings and video sculptures, stated: "It was a great show for us, garnering strong interest and sales." Bernard Markowicz of distinguished gallery, Markowicz Fine Art, also saw positive results: "I was genuinely impressed to witness individuals who had lost their homes coming forward to share their experiences and purchase new artwork, embodying a spirit of hope and new beginnings."

Under the curation of Marisa Caichiolo, the fair's non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, presented a riveting eight-year retrospective, with each artwork symbolizing a crucial milestone that challenges the status quo, emphasizing the importance of diversity and inclusivity within the arts. Artist Antuan Rodriguez's interactive installation "Left" or "Right" showcased punching bags, portraying world leaders and tyrants, allowing attendees to channel their frustrations, transforming these objects into tools for emotional release. Meanwhile, the Argentinian artistic duo Chiachio & Giannone (MOLAA), presented "Celebrating Diversity," a striking 120-foot-long textile pride flag previously paraded by more than 100 volunteers during the Long Beach Pride Parade.

A few other LA Art Show 2025 highlights included:

· BUILDING BRIDGES ART EXCHANGE: The "Breathing Resilience" exhibition featured the poignant works of artists who lost homes or studios in the recent wildfires yet continue to create with unwavering determination, marking the resilience, creativity and the unbreakable bond of community.

· GALLERY DANA BAY: Bernie Taupin CBE, genius songwriter and longtime collaborator of Elton John, unveiled a mixed media mural titled "The Wall," showcasing the American flag. This artwork reflects that, despite its wear and tear, the flag will ultimately recover and persevere.

· SNISARENKO GALLERY (UKRAINE): "She, Unbroken" was a stunning homage to Ukrainian-born female artists who have lived through the horrifying experience of war. Through each piece, the artists shared their stories and strength.

· DAPHNE ALAZRAKI FINE ART: Artist Elizabeth Healey's remarkable life-sized dog sculpture "Bowie" was crafted from materials, including quartz, stone, crystal, glass, ceramic and precious gems. Drawing inspiration from David Bowie, the sculpture incorporates the iconic lightning bolt along with Bowie's distinctive eyes. Abstract expressionist works from the 1950s and 1960s were also featured at Daphne's booth by artists such as Paul Wonner and Julian Schnabel.

· LICHT FELD GALLERY (SWITZERLAND): Multidisciplinary artist Arch Hades, recognized as the highest-paid living poet in 2021, featured her sculpture "Isle," honoring the island of San Michele in Veneto known as the "island of the dead." The inspiration stemmed from the line "poems are like gravestones, marking where love lies," which is inscribed on the sleek, black "lagoon" surface.

