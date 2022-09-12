The Echo Theater Company to Present MOTHER SISTERS in October

The Echo Theater Company will present Mother Sisters, a docu-play curated and constructed by Makaela Vogel based on interviews she conducted with her eight aunts. Looking back over their varied and fascinating lives, these women affirm the strength and transformative power of their bond as sisters and female travelers of the late 20th century.



The production is Curated and Constructed by Makaela Vogel, Directed by Sky Paley, and stars Cambell, Sharae Foxie, Eliza Frakes, Lorena Gonzalez, Hollye Hudson, Gloria Ines, Dylan Jones, Natalya Nielsen, Hilary Oglesby, Marti Skoler, Mckenna Slone, Chelsea Spirito, Makaela Vogel, Zoe Walpole, Marie Zolezzi

It is Produced by Winnie Chen and Presented by The Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields artistic director.

Performance Details:



WHEN:

Performances: Oct. 5 - Oct. 27

• Wednesdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 5; Oct. 12; Oct. 19; Oct. 26

• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 6; Oct. 13; Oct. 20; Oct. 27



WHERE:

Echo Theater Company

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039



PARKING:

FREE in the Atwater Crossing (AXT) lot one block south of the theater



TICKET PRICE:

$10



OTHER:

Go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com to find up-to-date Covid policies on the day of each performance.



HOW:

Call 310-307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com

