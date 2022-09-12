Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Echo Theater Company to Present MOTHER SISTERS in October

Mother Sisters will run Oct. 5 – Oct. 27.

Sep. 12, 2022  
The Echo Theater Company to Present MOTHER SISTERS in October

The Echo Theater Company will present Mother Sisters, a docu-play curated and constructed by Makaela Vogel based on interviews she conducted with her eight aunts. Looking back over their varied and fascinating lives, these women affirm the strength and transformative power of their bond as sisters and female travelers of the late 20th century.

The production is Curated and Constructed by Makaela Vogel, Directed by Sky Paley, and stars Cambell, Sharae Foxie, Eliza Frakes, Lorena Gonzalez, Hollye Hudson, Gloria Ines, Dylan Jones, Natalya Nielsen, Hilary Oglesby, Marti Skoler, Mckenna Slone, Chelsea Spirito, Makaela Vogel, Zoe Walpole, Marie Zolezzi

It is Produced by Winnie Chen and Presented by The Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields artistic director.

Performance Details:


WHEN:
Performances: Oct. 5 - Oct. 27
• Wednesdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 5; Oct. 12; Oct. 19; Oct. 26
• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 6; Oct. 13; Oct. 20; Oct. 27

WHERE:
Echo Theater Company
Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039

PARKING:
FREE in the Atwater Crossing (AXT) lot one block south of the theater

TICKET PRICE:
$10

OTHER:
Go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com to find up-to-date Covid policies on the day of each performance.


HOW:
Call 310-307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com


