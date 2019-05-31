The 2nd Annual Women of Color Empowerment Brunch Announced

The Empower Her Project CEO and Founders Raquel Wilson and Tynisha Lewis announced today that the 2nd Annual Women of Color Empowerment Brunch (WCEB) will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Jordan Downs Community Center, 1501 E. 103rd Street in Los Angeles, California. The brunch is designed to bridge a gap between young millennial women of color who are starting out in business, connecting them with veteran women of color from around the world who are already thriving in business. WCEB is where you meet experts to grow your business. "It is time for us as women of color to come together to empower and celebrate one another. When we do this, we are unstoppable," says Wilson and Lewis.

The brunch will feature seven veteran women of color in business and will honor three women of color in politics, activism, and community service. This year's honorees include Former Councilwoman Jan Perry (Honoree), Community Partnership Consultant Linda Miles (Honoree), Activist Susan Burton (Honoree), panelists B. René Norman (Celebrity Red Carpet Photographer), Deborah Griffin (Entertainment Publicist), Ericka Chancellor (Professional Cosmetologist), Natasha D Burton (Producer and Brand Builder), Sauda S. Johnson (Attorney), Tonya McKenzie (Author, Motivational Speaker, and PR Consultant), Umaymah Rashid (Content Creator, Digital Media Producer, and Marketing Manager) and moderated by Syd Stewart, Founder & Executive Director of Better Youth.

Open to the public. $30 to attend and tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite. Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-women-of-color-empowerment-brunch-tickets-57290228616

To become a sponsor of The Empower Her Project, contact: info@empowerherproject.org with Sponsorship Inquiry in the subject line.

Empower Her Project is a 501(c)(3) provides women of color who are starting in business a platform to network with polished women who are already thriving in business. The organization provides professional development and advocacy opportunities. For more information on Empower Her Project, please go to www.empowerherproject.org

About Raquel Wilson - Empower Her Project

Raquel Wilson is a former foster youth from Compton, CA. She has been a vessel for foster care youth and an advocate for at-risk youth since age 17. She is an active participant in volunteer work in her community and is passionate about being powered by service. She created The Empower Her Project to empower, mentor, and inspire young and matured women of color through workshops and programs that celebrate women in business & future entrepreneurs.

About Tynisha Lewis - Empower Her Project

Tynisha Lewis also known as "Ty," is a former homeless youth and first-generation transfer student graduating with a B.A. in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and minoring in Africana Studies at Cal State University, Northridge in May 2018. Her past work experience includes working as a student writer for CSUN Today and Warner Bros. Television Publicity Intern. She also served as CSUN PRSSA Director of Member Services and as Social Media Director of Real To Reel Global Youth Film Festival. Tynisha has been inspired by the endless creative possibilities in the world of entertainment in which she is truly passionate about. Her hobbies include reading, writing, volunteering and mentoring at-risk youth.

About B. René Norman

B. Rene Norman is an award-winning celebrity red carpet photographer for PR Photos and founder of Photography by B. René Photography. Her client list consists of Strictly Industry, Funderburk Dance Artists, Tajallet Dance Company, Wattstar Theatre and Education Center, Entrepreneur Educational Center, Neighborhood Youth Achievers, Los Angeles Business Source Center, Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation and West Los Angeles College Dance Department. She has volunteered in the nonprofit arena for years as a documentary photographer, chaperone for youth and senior citizen groups.

About Deborah Griffin

Deborah Griffin is an entertainment publicist who prides herself on producing the very best publicity results ensuring her clients have the best media coverage for their projects. She has worked with clients in television, film, music, special events, authors, brands, and business. Her media contacts range nationally and internationally in television, radio, print, and digital platforms. Her clients have received media placements on ABC 7 News, KTLA 5 News, TMZ, Black Hollywood Live, Telemundo, Essence.com, Ebony.com, The L.A. Times, USA Today, The LA Sentinel Newspaper, VIBE.com, Rolling Out Magazine, just to name a few.

About Ericka Chancellor

Ericka Chancellor is a Professional Cosmetologist and Founder of Ericka's Styles a Professional Haircare business. She has been a licensed professional stylist for 23 Years. Her journey began at Southern California Regional Occupational Center (SCROC) and later transferred to Contempo Beauty College in Inglewood, California. She currently holds a position as a Cosmetology Examiner at California state board, a NACCAS Cosmetology school Evaluator, a new salon owner and the creator of Beyond The Chair. Her clientele includes actresses, lawyers, models, and college professors. Ericka specializes in customer service, Hair coloring, cutting, styling, extensions, makeup, alopecia, and real live make-overs.

About Natasha D Burton

Natasha D Burton is a producer, entrepreneur and brand builder who began her journey while attending college at San Jose State University in the heart of Silicon Valley. Having an immediate interest in entrepreneurship and technology, she spent hours working alongside mobile app developers learning the ins and outs about the technology world. After graduation, Natasha's passion shifted to entertainment and she was quickly drawn to the behind the scenes aspect of film and television. She had her first success with a show that aired on E! in February 2013. The show provided an inside look at the lives and careers of rappers Sean Kingston and Romeo Miller.

About Sauda S. Johnson

Sauda S. Johnson is founder of Law Offices of Sauda Johnson, PC and co-founder of Ron Ash Stone, LLC, film production company. Her practice areas are special education and cannabis law. As a special education attorney, she helps special needs children obtain services to access the curriculum. As a cannabis attorney, Ms. Johnson helps individuals establish marijuana businesses; she simplifies the process to ensure businesses are protected against potential legal risks. As a film producer, Ms. Johnson develops original content for theatrical release.

About Tonya McKenzie

Tonya McKenzie is an author, motivational speaker, and public relations consultant by trade. Her firm, Sand & Shores PR works with speakers, authors, entrepreneurs and small businesses seek the publicity and media attention that they need to grow their businesses and profitability. She started her career campaigning and being elected as a Senator at California State University, Northridge (C.S.U.N.) As an Associate Executive Director at the YMCA, Tonya co-authored the FIT Kids Manual for the Contra Costa Health Services. She was the first African American elected to the Oakley Chamber of Commerce as a Director. She was elected and is currently serving as the first African American women elected to the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and serves on the City of Redondo Beach GPAC (General Plan Advisory Council).

About Umaymah Rashid

Umaymah Rashid has more than ten years' industry experience as a content creator, digital media producer, public relations and marketing manager with non-profit, education and government agencies. She currently serves as the City of LA's Public Relations Specialist, managing digital content for the City of LA across multiple digital media platforms including television, web, and social media. In her current role, Umaymah also co-chairs the City of LA's Digital Media Working Group, creating collaborative spaces and shared resources for City departments, and serving as the liaison between the City of LA's Information Technology Agency, the Mayor's Office, LA City Council offices and LA City departments. Concurrently, she acts as on-air talent, promoting City of LA content on the City of LA's government access television channel.

About Former Councilwoman Jan Perry

Jan Perry is a candidate for Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors District 2. She served as Los Angeles City Councilwoman for the residents of District 9 which includes Downtown, Little Tokyo and South LA. During her 12-year tenure Perry led catalytic projects such as LA Live, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and the new Police Administrative Building. She brought in $15 billion in investment, $52 million in net new tax revenue for the City of Los Angeles, and 90,000 full-time jobs. Mayor Eric Garcetti selected Ms. Perry to run the Economic and Workforce Development Department (EWDD) shortly after his election in July 2013. EWDD provides a broad range of programs offering assistance to business, job seekers and disconnected youth. Ms. Perry currently serves as the executive director of the Infrastructure Funding Alliance, a national initiative to meet future infrastructure, economic development, and environmental challenges.

About Linda Miles

Linda Miles is a Career Planning & Resource Advisor serving youth and adults. She is known for her professional work ethics, motivational style, and positive collaborative partnerships with business industry, political leaders, and community members. She received her Adult Education Teaching Credential which led her to teach adult learners at CVUSD & LAUSD as a Career Resource Advisor implementing and teaching Transition Service Programs for students with disabilities, as well as a job developer. Linda facilitated and assisted with numerous events for the Continuation Education Association annual conferences, D.A.C.E. conferences, community and faith-based projects, foster youth programs, helping high-risk and special populations with job and career day events for youth, adults and parents. Linda has a passion for helping clients and families reach their goals and potentials by mentoring, sharing her knowledge, skills, resources, respect, and support can be tracked by the awards, recognitions, and client outcomes. On the Global stage, in 1999, she & two other LAUSD teachers with 9 selected HS students were sent to ISRAEL for a six-week work study program sponsored by and in partnership with CBO's, UCLA, and generous supporter's.

About Susan Burton

Susan Burton is an activist. Following the tragic accidental death of her five-year-old son, Susan's world collapsed. Her loss snapped the final tether of resilience burdened by a past of pain and trauma. She descended into an emotional abyss of darkness and despair, but living in South Los Angeles, Susan didn't have access to the resources she needed to heal. Without support, she turned to drugs and alcohol, which led to nearly 20 years revolving in and out of prison. Drawing on her personal experiences, she founded A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL) in 1998, dedicating her life to helping other women break the cycle of incarceration. ANWOL provides resources such as housing, case management, employment, legal services, leadership development and community organizing on behalf of, and with, people who struggle to rebuild their lives after incarceration. Susan has earned numerous awards and honors for her work.

About Syd Stewart

Syd Stewart is the founding member and Executive Director of Better Youth. Syd Stewart is a published performance poet, actor and filmmaker. She has produced events for teens and young adults for Los Angeles Unified School District, The City of LA, and The City of New York. Stewart, a member of the service-oriented sorority Delta Sigma Theta, is the Founder and Executive Director of Better Youth, Inc., a non -profit organization that uses poetry and media arts to equip foster youth with creative confidence. She is a volunteer educator for GirlUp, a teen empowerment initiative of The United Nations Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You