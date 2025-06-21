The 16th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival From Road Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Road Theatre Company and Taylor Gilbert, Founding Artistic Director, together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, remain committed to their meaningful mission to develop and produce New Works for the Stage. This July they invite you to the 16th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival where they will present 24 plays over the span of 10 days.

"It is with great pride that we are able to bring you premieres of all kinds and appreciate your participation in this important process.” says Taylor Gilbert. “Supporting new work and new voices is essential to our community and we hope to see you here."

The 16th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 11- Sunday July 20, 2025. The festival is now the largest staged reading festivals in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talk-back with the playwright, cast and director. All play readings will be held at The Road Theatre - 10747 Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601.

The Road Theatre has gone on to produce numerous plays over the years from the Summer Playwrights Festival including, its upcoming production “Otherkin” by N.T. Vandecar, that will open the 2025/2026 season, The Totality of All Things by Erik Gernand (SPF 15), High Maintenance by Peter Ritt (SPF 14), Beloved by Arthur Holden (SPF12), Death House by Jason Karasev (SPF8), Stupid Kid by Sharr White (SPF7) and Through the Eye of a Needle by Jami Brandli (SPF7). "We are very proud to be bringing these new plays from the festival to our audiences."

SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (SPF 16):

This year’s festival features all New Works by playwrights from across the United States. Taylor Gilbert, Founding Artistic Director, recalls the very moment the festival launched in 2009: “It’s just an idea” said Scott Alan Smith, Associate Artistic Director emeritus, “Let’s start a playwrights festival!” We said “Sure, why not?” Now, 16 years later we are continuing our tradition of bringing New Works to the stage for your enjoyment. We are excited to present 24 new plays up close and personal in our beautiful Magnolia Space. So join us, get comfortable in one of our seats and enjoy this year's ride at The Road’s 16th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival!

“Festival Pass’s” are available for only $75.00 to have access to all the full length readings, or buy an individual ticket for a suggested donation of $15.00. For more information and to RSVP go to:

16th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival - The Road Theatre Company

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC