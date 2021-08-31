TST Literary Series Presents SLEEP WELL, MY LADY By Kwei Quartey

Towne Street Theatre Virtual Salon presents a Literary Series performance reading of Sleep Well My Lady, a mystery by Kwei Quartey. The story is about private investigator Emma Djan, who investigates the death of the Ghanaian fashion icon and social media celebrity, Lady Araba.

To solve the murder, Emma must not only go on an undercover mission that dredges up trauma from her past, but also navigate a long list of suspects with strong motives. Emma quickly discovers that they are all willing to lie for each other-and that one may still be willing to kill. Betrayal, Lust and Deception are among the many reasons...

The reading will include selected excerpts from the book, and will take place Live via Zoom on Sunday, September 19th at 4pm PDT.

"Throughout Towne Street's 28-year history, our main objective has been to seek justice and heal from racial disparities through producing & creating work from diverse voices," said Nancy Cheryll Davis, co-founder of TST and director of the reading. "We proudly present this reading to to bring increased awareness of the powerful storytelling talents of today's African-American writers."

Tickets for TST's reading of Sleep Well My Lady are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis.

Since 2014, the TST Literary Series has brought books by African-American authors to life, including Kindred by Octavia Butler, Anybody's Daughter, by Pamela Samuels Young , a 2014 NAACP Winner for Outstanding Literary Fiction, La Muse by Shirley Strickland and Forty Acres by Dwayne Alexander Smith, soon to be a feature film. TST is Los Angeles' premiere African-American Theatre Company.