TRUMP IN SPACE Announces Final Extension
Trump in Space, winner of the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore! Producer's Award, has announced the final extension of its run of Friday nights at The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre. The engagement must end August 16.
Trump in Space is Star Trek meets Avenue Q meets Trump, a musical battle of good vs. bad and ideals vs. opportunism. This original musical is an epic space adventure filled with all the sci fi tropes we love and all the politics we love to hate. Four hundred years in the future, the fallout of the Trump administration has left humans stranded without a planet. Captain Natasha Trump, a direct descendant of President Donald J. Trump, races to find humanity a new planet because the earth blew up! The book and lyrics are by Gillian Bellinger and Landon Kirksey with music by Tony Gonzalez and Sam Johnides. The show is directed by Frank Caeti.
The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Gillian Bellinger, Landon Kirksey, Mary Lou, Scott Palmason, Nicole Pellegrino, Joy Regullano, Jessie Sherman, Jim Shipley, and Rob Warner.
Since its premiere at Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre in late 2017, Trump in Space has enjoyed many accolades. Said Shari Barrett of BroadwayWorld.com, Laughs abound with each farcical situation based on political satire to the max with great ensemble harmonies throughout. LASplash.com praised the show as, Fun and energetic. Hoodline/KABC-TV enthused, This show will have you laughing in the aisles! The production proudly occupied a spot on the StageRaw.com Top Ten in 2018, was designated as a Los Angeles Magazine and ABC7 Best of, and is the second longest-running show in the history of Second City Hollywood.
The Second City is celebrating almost 60 years of cutting-edge satiric revues and continues to deliver the leading voices in comedy while touring the globe. Today, The Second City Training Center is the largest school of improvisation and sketch comedy in the world. Second City's alumni list boasts the likes of Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Robert Klein, Harold Ramis, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Martin Short, John Candy, Ryan Stiles, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, and countless others.
Curtain time is 8pm on Fridays through August 16. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online at www.secondcity.com/shows/hollywood/trump-in-space or by phone at (323) 464-8542. Performance running time is one hour. The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre is located at 6560 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.