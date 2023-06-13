TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

The production will run Sunday, July 9 · 5 - 7pm PDT.
POPULAR
RimoVision Group, a nonprofit Theatre company, will unveil the world-premiere of their original Sci-Fi Comedy, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible." The production will take place at the La Habra Depot theatre, also known as The Phantom Projects Theatre, located at 311 S Euclid St, La Habra, CA 90631.
The production will run Sunday, July 9 · 5 - 7pm PDT.
Originally slated to debut at the Bold theatre pop-up location, RimoVision Group received an incredible opportunity when a more fitting venue extended their beautiful space to host this production. The decision to move the live performances to the La Habra Depot theatre has been met with great enthusiasm from both the RimoVision Group and the cast and crew.
"Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" is an imaginative new story that combines the realms of science fiction, current events and comedy in a truly unique way. Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with laughter, memorable characters, and a thought-provoking narrative that explores the limitless power of the human imagination.
Tickets for this theatrical event will are available for purchase through the official RimoVision Group website and boldtheatre.org. The performances are scheduled to run from June 24th to July 09, 2023, with limited seating to ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all attendees.
Join RimoVision Group as they embark on a journey through a world where the extraordinary becomes conceivable, and the laughter never ceases. Prepare to be captivated by "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" at the La Habra Depot theatre.
Videos
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09) VIDEOS
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|The Dumb Waiter
Theatron Productions (6/17-6/25) PHOTOS
|Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14) VIDEOS
|CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Pacific Resident Theatre (4/29-7/02)
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
|Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
|MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You