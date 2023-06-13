TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

RimoVision Group, a nonprofit Theatre company, will unveil the world-premiere of their original Sci-Fi Comedy, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible." The production will take place at the La Habra Depot theatre, also known as The Phantom Projects Theatre, located at 311 S Euclid St, La Habra, CA 90631.

The production will run Sunday, July 9 · 5 - 7pm PDT.

Originally slated to debut at the Bold theatre pop-up location, RimoVision Group received an incredible opportunity when a more fitting venue extended their beautiful space to host this production. The decision to move the live performances to the La Habra Depot theatre has been met with great enthusiasm from both the RimoVision Group and the cast and crew.

"Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" is an imaginative new story that combines the realms of science fiction, current events and comedy in a truly unique way. Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with laughter, memorable characters, and a thought-provoking narrative that explores the limitless power of the human imagination.

Tickets for this theatrical event will are available for purchase through the official RimoVision Group website and boldtheatre.org. The performances are scheduled to run from June 24th to July 09, 2023, with limited seating to ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all attendees.

Join RimoVision Group as they embark on a journey through a world where the extraordinary becomes conceivable, and the laughter never ceases. Prepare to be captivated by "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" at the La Habra Depot theatre.