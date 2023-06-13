TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

The production will run Sunday, July 9 · 5 - 7pm PDT.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 3 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum

TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

TOTALLY RIDICULOUS, ABSOLUTELY POSSIBLE is Coming to The La Habra Depot Theatre

RimoVision Group, a nonprofit Theatre company, will unveil the world-premiere of their original Sci-Fi Comedy, "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible." The production will take place at the La Habra Depot theatre, also known as The Phantom Projects Theatre, located at 311 S Euclid St, La Habra, CA 90631.

The production will run Sunday, July 9 · 5 - 7pm PDT.

Originally slated to debut at the Bold theatre pop-up location, RimoVision Group received an incredible opportunity when a more fitting venue extended their beautiful space to host this production. The decision to move the live performances to the La Habra Depot theatre has been met with great enthusiasm from both the RimoVision Group and the cast and crew.

"Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" is an imaginative new story that combines the realms of science fiction, current events and comedy in a truly unique way. Audiences can anticipate an evening filled with laughter, memorable characters, and a thought-provoking narrative that explores the limitless power of the human imagination.

Tickets for this theatrical event will are available for purchase through the official RimoVision Group website and boldtheatre.org. The performances are scheduled to run from June 24th to July 09, 2023, with limited seating to ensure an intimate and immersive experience for all attendees.

Join RimoVision Group as they embark on a journey through a world where the extraordinary becomes conceivable, and the laughter never ceases. Prepare to be captivated by "Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible" at the La Habra Depot theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Center Theatre Group Selects CTG Leadership Circle Cohort 2023 Photo
Center Theatre Group Selects CTG Leadership Circle Cohort 2023

Center Theatre Group is continuing its mission to uplift, celebrate, and support early- and mid-career staff members at Los Angeles’ largest theatre company by selecting its newest cohort of employees who identify as BIPOC, as well as individuals from intersectional and marginalized identities.

2
Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More to Laguna Beach Photo
Festival of Arts Brings Art, Music, and More to Laguna Beach

This summer the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open its doors from July 5 to September 1, 2023 welcoming hundreds of patrons to relish in one of the nation’s top fine art festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

3
RENT Comes to the Chance Theater in July Photo
RENT Comes to the Chance Theater in July

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company,  has announced the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent” as the fourth show in its 25th Anniversary Season.

4
Interview: Playwright Greg Burdicks Making His ACCOMMODATION on Teaching Photo
Interview: Playwright Greg Burdick's Making His ACCOMMODATION on Teaching

The world premiere of Greg Burdick’s Accommodation opens June 18, 2023 at the Odyssey Theatre (with previews beginning June 15th). Accommodation focuses on the most timely and relevant issue of teachers’ responsibilities. Brothers Brandon and Garrett Baer direct the cast of: Sandy Bainum, Sufe Bradshaw, Jacob Cherry, Sol Marina Crespo, Laura Niemi and Massi Pregoni. Greg carved out some time between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video VIDEO: Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH Video
Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH
Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Video
Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' Video
Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
Theatron Productions (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Pacific Resident Theatre (4/29-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You