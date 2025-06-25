TICK, TICK...BOOM! To Ignite Los Angeles' El Portal Theatre For Limited Run In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Positivity Productions will present a new production of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM! for a very limited run at the Monroe Forum stage in the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, August 7–10, 2025.

This intimate and high-energy staging features Jonny Perl (TikTok's PerlPiano) as Jon, a struggling composer on the brink of turning 30. Robert Manion (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals) stars as Michael, his Best Friend navigating a different path to success. Jaya Mapleton (Mouthbone's Bare) plays Susan. Rounding out the cast are Maeve Riley (Fox's I Can See Your Voice/NBC's The Voice) as Karessa and others, and Jalen Friday (HBOh No…It's a Musical) as David and others.

“After the release of the 2021 film version directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield (and hundreds of viral TikTok videos), Tick, Tick...BOOM! has more fans today than ever before.” said Jonny Perl. “We are thrilled at this opportunity to honor Jonathan Larson's legacy, while presenting fans with the opportunity to experience the show live in this electric and intimate setting in Los Angeles”.

Brendan Shannon (The Human Comedy) and Rachael Maye Aronoff (Amen) will co-direct the new production, with choreography by Aronoff and vocal direction by Riley. Music direction is by Alonso Pirio (Warner Bros' The Color Purple). The live band includes Daniel Sedano on Bass, Kyle Dombroski on Drums, and Kay-Ta Matsuno on Guitar.

Originally developed by the Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning creator of Rent, Tick, Tick...BOOM! has resonated with audiences for decades as a celebration of artistic resilience and personal truth. Now, Positivity Productions brings this cult favorite to the Monroe Forum stage for just five performances only—a rare chance to experience Larson's early genius in an up-close and exciting setting.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit eventbrite.com Get your tickets before time runs out. Tick...tick...tick..

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

David Auburn, Script Consultant

Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations by Stephen Oremus

Tick, Tick... Boom! was originally produced off-Broadway in June, 2001 by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

Tick, Tick... Boom! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...