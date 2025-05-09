THS SERVER SLASHER MASSACRE Comes to Zephyr Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JayeByrd Productions brings the World Premiere of The Server Slasher Massacre to this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Performances will take place at the beautiful Zephyr Theatre, an intimate 74-seat venue in Los Angeles.

A horror comedy about a killer (service) industry comes to Los Angeles! What would happen if you let your favorite horror movie villain loose in a busy restaurant? That's exactly what the waiters in this hilarious romp are about to find out.

In this bloody, over-the-top tale, employees at fictional restaurant The Soul become the target of a knife-wielding psycho. As numbers dwindle, management becomes desperate and the servers enter an all out war to survive. Getting your shift covered proves to be that much harder when your coworkers are dropping around you, one by one. What does it cost to make it in this industry and what would you be willing to do to survive? Find out how these servers navigate life & death, while reading back orders and refilling drinks.

Writer/Director Ra'Shawn Durell leads the cast of actors bringing this slasher stage play to life; Carmella Diaz-Lolar, Ianna Vasale, Joshua Vetter, Lacy Blake-Vetter, Lyndon Laveaux, Marla Lizbeth-Perez, Montez Jacques & Ryan Reed portray potential victims and possible killers inhabiting the restaurant.

Performances will take place at the beautiful Zephyr Theatre, an intimate 74-seat venue in Los Angeles, beginning with a preview on June 5th. Opening Night promises to be a late night party on Friday the 13th, offering a complimentary "Bloody" Orange Mimosa served with each ticket purchase. Five more performances follow through to Closing Night, June 29th.

Thursday, June 5th @ 10:15pm *Preview*

Friday, June 13th @ 10:45pm *Opening Night!*

Saturday, June 14th @ 10pm

Friday, June 20th @ 7:45pm

Saturday, June 21st @ 10pm

Friday, June 27th @10:15pm

Sunday, June 29th @ 7:15pm *Closing Night!*

Zephyr Theatre 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Tickets are on sale now; General Admission starts at $16, with future discounts available for genre fans with horror knowledge. Tickets are available to purchase through HollywoodFringe.org or available at the door until the start of each show.

