THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Play Orange County School Of The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange County School of the Arts for the El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory will present Oscar Wilde's timeless comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest.

"The Importance of Being Earnest is often seen as a light, witty comedy of manners, but beneath Oscar Wilde's sparkling dialogue lies a sharp critique of social hypocrisy, identity, and the absurdity of rigid societal expectations," said Director of the El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory, Mr. John Walcutt.

In preparation for the show, Mr. Walcutt said the entire cast has explored the nuances of a bygone time, learning to embody the distinct behaviors and attitudes of the characters. They have mastered the art of a Received Pronunciation (RP) dialect to bring authenticity to their performances and delve into structured comedic techniques inspired by Commedia dell 'Arte, known as "lazzi." He said this meticulous approach not only enhances their skills in delivering humor but also deepens their understanding of the text's sophisticated interplay between comedy and societal critique.

"What makes it especially relevant today is its exploration of the performance of identity-how people curate personas to fit societal expectations, much like we do with social media and personal branding. Wilde satirizes the idea that one must be "earnest" (honest, respectable) while simultaneously living a double life, a paradox that still rings true in our modern world of curated perfection versus reality," said Mr. Walcutt.

Performing it in today's world not only celebrates Wilde's razor-sharp humor but also reminds us how ridiculous societal conventions can be, and how freeing it is to laugh at them.

The El-Erian Family Acting Conservatory performances of The Importance of Being Earnest will take place at the Scott & Charlotte Egan Studio Theatre on Wednesday, April 30 and Saturday, May 3. To purchase tickets for any of the Midsummer performances, please visit the OCSA Box Office.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby