THE ALTERNATIVE Features Performers With & Without Disabilities Together

Performing Arts Studio West (PASW) Celebrates its 21st Anniversary As Over 80 Singers and Dancers With and Without Disabilities Join Together on Stage In "The Alternative"





June 1st marks the 21st Anniversary of Performing Arts Studio West. PASW performers have appeared in over 2,000 roles in films, television shows, commercials, theater, music videos and new media projects. They have worked with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winning artists and production companies.



WHAT: PASW invites you to join them for an amazing evening as they celebrate 21 years in a huge way with its presentation of "The Alternative," a multimedia exploration of humankind's collective journey depicted through 60 years of cutting edge music, dance, and thought provoking imagery. Fourteen carefully chosen, groundbreaking songs will be performed by over 80 singers and dancers with and without disabilities, all backed up by breathtaking big screen music videos combining to flood the stage with high energy, emotional music, movement, and dazzling visuals.





TICKETS: $15 - By calling 310-674-1346 x 205 of visit www.pastudiowest.com - Tickets can be purchased or a donation can be made via PayPal, on the PASW website by clicking the DONATE button on the top right hand side of the home page. Please indicate in the PayPal MESSAGE section whether you are purchasing show tickets* or simply making to a donation to PASW.



*TICKETS will be held at WILL CALL at the theater the night of the show.



Founded in 1998, Performing Arts Studio West (PASW) provides hands-on individualized training, career management, and on-location support for performers with intellectual disabilities working in film, television and commercials. Our year round training program gives each performer the chance to explore their creativity, test their courage, show their determination and build their self-esteem. PASW is a non-profit affiliated arts program funded by the State of California Department of Developmental Services through the Regional Centers of the Greater Los Angeles Area.







