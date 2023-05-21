THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June

The Allure of Thug Life explores topical themes of bullying, violence, economic inequality, class, colorism, pride, perseverance, self-love, and respect.

The Allure of Thug Life is a Hip Hopsical comedy about Mélia, an upper middle-class teen from Oakland, CA who wants to be a gangster rapper.

Picture a 15 year old girl who wants to fit in at her new high school, but is bullied regularly. Struggling to find her own voice, she discovers her talent-rapping and begins straddling the fence between the good life and thug life.

A colorful cast of characters, make these heavy themes lighter through song and jokes.

The Allure of Thug Life is the riveting story of one's journey to discover their authentic self and the lengths they will go to own it!

Writer and Performer, Mélia Mills is an Oakland, CA native. She graduated from UCLA with a BA in Theater Arts and is a writer, comedian, actress, and rapper. Mélia wrote, created, produced, directed and acted in JUNETEENTH- An Emancipation Celebration to a sold out crowd at UCB. She was a writer and performer on UCB's House Team, CHARACTERS WELCOME and iO West's House Team, Character World.

Mélia co-hosted the podcast TALK LIKE a GIRL on Feral Audio. She has opened for Dave Chappelle, Gad Elmaleh "Jerry Seinfeld of France", and did Script and Character Development for Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Allure of Thug Life will be performed at 905 Cole Theater.

905 Cole Ave, Hollywood, CA

Running Time: 60 minutes. $10 per ticket.

For tickets: Click Here

PERFORMANCE DATES

Saturday, June 3rd, 5pm (preview)

Friday, June 16th, 7pm

Friday, June 23, 5pm




