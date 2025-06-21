Sweet Talk Productions to Put On World Premiere Play MÉNAGE À QUATRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sweet Talk Productions will present a world premiere play, MÉNAGE À QUATRE, written by Peter Lefcourt and directed by Ryan O’Connor. MÉNAGE À QUATRE will preview on Friday, July 18; will open on Saturday, July 19 at 8pm (Press Opening) and perform through Sunday, August 17 at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles.

This witty, fast-paced world premiere comedy set in Los Angeles, involves two married couples - Gary and Jeannie, and Reuben and Meg - whose long-time friendship implodes when Gary, acting on a gnawing suspicion that Jeannie is having an affair, hires an eccentric private detective named Ezra Pound (no relation), who discovers that Jeannie is indeed having an affair, and it happens to be with his Best Friend, Reuben. In an attempt to deal with the fallout, they come up with a novel solution which they hope will salvage their friendship and their marriages…and of course, major shit hits the fan.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

RYAN O’CONNOR (Director) is a director/writer/actor based in Los Angeles. He just returned to LA from making his London debut with Scissorhandz: The Musical in the role he originated in Los Angeles in 2018. Ryan has written and is starring in a new adaptation of Noël Coward’s Hay Fever called The Cowards, aimed for its world premiere in 2026. Ryan directed the critically acclaimed Los Angeles production of A Little Night Music, as well as the world premiere of Jimi Darkness: Alcoholic Superhero, Annie is Fancy, Big Ass Secret and several workshops and readings. Notable theatre credits as an actor include the world premiere of Home Street Home the Fat Mike/Jeff Marx/Soma Snakeoil musical, Celebration Theatre’s A New Brain, and his own autobiographical musical memoir, Eat, Pray, Vote. He can be seen on television as Pete Davidson’s make-up artist on Bupkis, as Brian in the Avenue Q scenes on the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” “Liza on Demand,” and “School of Rock.” Ryan is a graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School and last performed in New York with his critically acclaimed cabaret debut, Ryan O’Connor Eats His Feelings. He was a finalist on “Your OWN Show: Oprah’s Search For the Next TV Star” on OWN and appeared on the final season of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

PETER LEFCOURT (Playwright) has worked in television, film, and theater, with a number of his plays produced locally and nationally: Sweet Talk; La Ronde de Lunch; Mutually Assured Destruction; The Assassination of Leon Trotsky: A Comedy; The Way You Look Tonight; Café Society; Drama Queens From Hell; Remembering the Future; The Death and Life of Mary Jo Kopechne and Group Therapy. He is the author of eight published novels – The Deal, The Dreyfus Affair, Di & I, Abbreviating Ernie, The Woody, Eleven Karens, The Manhattan Beach Project andPurgatory Gardens. The Deal was adapted as a movie in 2008.

His television career spans thirty odd years, with his winning an Emmy as a writer/producer. Notable credits: “Scarecrow and Mrs. King,” “Cagney and Lacey,” “Our Family Honor,” “Studio Five B,” “Due South,” “Beggars & Choosers,” “Karen Sisco,” and “Desperate Housewives.” Among his longform TV credits are “Cracked Up,” “The Women of Windsor,” “Fine Things,” and the four-hour miniseries, “Monte Carlo,” in which he managed to keep Joan Collins in the same wardrobe for thirty-five pages

(and live to tell the tale). He has never won a Nobel Prize, or even been short-listed. You can find out more than you ever wanted to know about him on his website: www.peterlefcourt.com.

The Cast of MÉNAGE À QUATRE will feature (in alphabetical order): Carly J. Casey as “Jeannie,” Matthew Downs as “Reuben,” Daniel Montgomery as “Walter/Darren/Ezra Pound,” Jeremy S. Walker as “Gary,” and Sarah Wolter as “Meg.”

MÉNAGE À QUATRE will be produced by Misha Riley and executive produced by Peter Lefcourt, Terri Hanauer’s Sweet Talk Productions. MÉNAGE À QUATRE has assembled an award-winning design team; Scenic Design by Brad Bentz; Lighting Design by Gavan Wyrick; Costume Design by Mylette Nora; Sound Design by Jesse Mandapat; Projection Design by Brian Christopher Russell; Properties Design by Jenine MacDonald. The Casting Director is Michael Donovan, Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. Rachael Maye Aronoff is the Production Stage Manager.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC