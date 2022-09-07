Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stacy Keach, Sarah Drew & More to Star in TWELFTH NIGHT Presented by L.A. Theatre Works

Twelfth Night will be released for digital download on September 15 and is currently available for pre-order.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  
Stacy Keach, Sarah Drew & More to Star in TWELFTH NIGHT Presented by L.A. Theatre Works

Mischief, madness and merry-making. L.A. Theatre Works, the world's leading producer of audio theater, will present a state-of-the-art recording of William Shakespeare's delightful, gender-bending rom-com, Twelfth Night. Martin Jarvis directs the top-notch cast and, in addition, takes on the role of Sir Toby Belch. The production also features Stacy Keach as Feste, Sarah Drew as Viola, Adhir Kalyan as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Chris Butler as Orsino, Tara Lynne Barr as Olivia, Josh Stamberg as Malvolio, Mark Jude Sullivan as Sebastian, Rosalind Ayres as Maria and André Sogliuzzo in multiple smaller roles. Twelfth Night will be released for digital download on September 15 and is currently available for pre-order at latw.org.

Shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria, and fearing that her brother Sebastian has drowned, Viola must disguise herself as a man. She falls in love with Duke Orsino, who loves the Lady Olivia - who, in turn, falls in love with the disguised Viola. But false appearances are the norm on this Island of Misrule, where the fool is king, the court jester is a philosopher, and hijinks among the servants are wickedly hilarious. Considered to be one of the Bard's finest comedies, Twelfth Night is a delicious romantic misadventure of mistaken identities, love unrequited and love triumphant. The play's title refers to the twelfth day after Christmas, a holiday that was celebrated in Renaissance times as a festival in which everything was made topsy-turvy - as is the world of the play's Illyria, where things are never what they seem.

L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. Its catalog of nearly 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world, featuring classics by William Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, Henrik Ibsen and Lillian Hellman, as well as new works by Lynn Nottage, Charlayne Woodard, Jeanne Sakata and Herbert Siguenza - to name a few. The company's radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network.


The L.A. Theatre Works audio recording of Twelfth Night will be available for digital download beginning September 15 and is currently available for pre-order for $20 at latw.org.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


El Portal Theatre Presents: JAZZ GREAT, GRANT GEISSMAN: BLOOZ AND MORE This MonthEl Portal Theatre Presents: JAZZ GREAT, GRANT GEISSMAN: BLOOZ AND MORE This Month
September 7, 2022

El Portal Theatre presents GRANT GEISSMAN: BLOOZ  and more! New album release concert, with special guest saxophone legend Tom Scott,  on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. 
Pacific Chorale Presents Two Joyful Holiday Programs in DecemberPacific Chorale Presents Two Joyful Holiday Programs in December
September 7, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus.
LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Opens October 29 At Theatre WestLITTLE RED RIDING HOOD Opens October 29 At Theatre West
September 6, 2022

There is a Granny at the Pianny, a funny wolf, and an adorable Little Riding Hood. There are opportunities for audience participation as Little Red Riding Hood goes through the woods to Granny's house. Fun for the whole family.
Conundrum Theatre Company Presents CABARET At The El Portal Monroe Forum TheatreConundrum Theatre Company Presents CABARET At The El Portal Monroe Forum Theatre
September 6, 2022

Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is opening its inaugural season with an immersive performance of Cabaret (1998).
Artists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. AlvarezArtists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. Alvarez
September 6, 2022

Artists at Play has partnered with A Noise Within’s ‘Noise Now’ community engagement series to present free reading of Marabella by Boni B. Alvarez on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.