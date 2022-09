Stacy Keach, Sarah Drew & More to Star in TWELFTH NIGHT Presented by L.A. Theatre Works

El Portal Theatre presents GRANT GEISSMAN: BLOOZ and more! New album release concert, with special guest saxophone legend Tom Scott, on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

September 7, 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus.