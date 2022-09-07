Stacy Keach, Sarah Drew & More to Star in TWELFTH NIGHT Presented by L.A. Theatre Works
Twelfth Night will be released for digital download on September 15 and is currently available for pre-order.
Mischief, madness and merry-making. L.A. Theatre Works, the world's leading producer of audio theater, will present a state-of-the-art recording of William Shakespeare's delightful, gender-bending rom-com, Twelfth Night. Martin Jarvis directs the top-notch cast and, in addition, takes on the role of Sir Toby Belch. The production also features Stacy Keach as Feste, Sarah Drew as Viola, Adhir Kalyan as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Chris Butler as Orsino, Tara Lynne Barr as Olivia, Josh Stamberg as Malvolio, Mark Jude Sullivan as Sebastian, Rosalind Ayres as Maria and André Sogliuzzo in multiple smaller roles. Twelfth Night will be released for digital download on September 15 and is currently available for pre-order at latw.org.
Shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria, and fearing that her brother Sebastian has drowned, Viola must disguise herself as a man. She falls in love with Duke Orsino, who loves the Lady Olivia - who, in turn, falls in love with the disguised Viola. But false appearances are the norm on this Island of Misrule, where the fool is king, the court jester is a philosopher, and hijinks among the servants are wickedly hilarious. Considered to be one of the Bard's finest comedies, Twelfth Night is a delicious romantic misadventure of mistaken identities, love unrequited and love triumphant. The play's title refers to the twelfth day after Christmas, a holiday that was celebrated in Renaissance times as a festival in which everything was made topsy-turvy - as is the world of the play's Illyria, where things are never what they seem.
L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. Its catalog of nearly 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world, featuring classics by William Shakespeare, George Bernard Shaw, Henrik Ibsen and Lillian Hellman, as well as new works by Lynn Nottage, Charlayne Woodard, Jeanne Sakata and Herbert Siguenza - to name a few. The company's radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network.
The L.A. Theatre Works audio recording of Twelfth Night will be available for digital download beginning September 15 and is currently available for pre-order for $20 at latw.org.