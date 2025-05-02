Spotlight: THE WEDDING SINGER at The Wisteria Theater

 tracking pixel
THE WEDDING SINGER at The Wisteria Theater

StageScene LA Wisteria Theater’s bold, high-energy production of The Wedding Singer is earning rave reviews and standing ovations — Set in the heart of the 1980s and packed with infectious songs, hilarious characters, and nonstop heart, The Wedding Singer follows Robbie Hart, a lovable wedding singer who loses his shot at love — until fate throws him a second chance. With just ten powerhouse performers bringing dozens of vibrant characters to life, this fresh and fast-paced take has critics cheering: “Loses not one iota of entertainment value.” “A stripped-down version that doesn’t miss a beat.” " Cameron Parker, who captures some of Sandler's guttural idiosyncrasies while
also making the role firmly his own, is a revelation as (Robbie) Hart."

Whether you're a fan of the classic romcom, a lover of musicals, or just in need of a feel-good night out — this is the show for you.  Now playing through May 11th.
 



