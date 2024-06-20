Spotlight: MISERY at The Big Bear Theatre Project

The Big Bear Theatre Project Presents, “Misery”.

By: Jun. 20, 2024
Spotlight: MISERY at The Big Bear Theatre Project
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Misery is a gripping psychological thriller based on the best selling novel by Stephen King. It has been described as “highly entertaining and very funny despite the macabre atmosphere."

LATEST NEWS

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Heats Up Summer with Daily Live Music Performances
THE PEOPLE VS. LENNY BRUCE Comes to the Garry Marshall Theatre in July
THE SEAHORSE Returns To Open-Door Playhouse This Month
Darryl Maximilian Robinson Debuts With Culver City Public Theatre as Bensinger in THE FRONT PAGE

Starring: Amy Biedel (Mamma Mia and The Midnight Club) as Annie, Steve Cassling (Nightmare on Elm Street and The Bold and the Beautiful) as Paul, and Sean Scofield as Buster. Directed by Beth Wheat.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos