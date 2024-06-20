Spotlight: MISERY at The Big Bear Theatre Project

1
Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Heats Up Summer with Daily Live Music Performances
In conjunction with the Fine Art Show, the Festival’s summer concert series, sponsored by City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha, promises to strike a chord with audiences with daily live music on the outdoor concert stage. From July 3 to August 30, 2024, the Festival will feature an eclectic mix of genres and extraordinary talent, with popular weekly series returning and two new, special must-see musical performances.
THE PEOPLE VS. LENNY BRUCE Comes to the Garry Marshall Theatre in July
The People vs. Lenny Bruce is the third segment of 'All The Court's A Stage,' a series of plays that are based on seven of Martin Garbus‘ cases. With a dramatic adaptation by Susan Charlotte from the 1964 obscenity case, and directed by Antony Marsellis, it will make its Los Angeles premiere at Garry Marshall Theatre July 21st and 22nd.
