Skylight Theatre LAVENDER MEN Suspended; Writer & Director Respond in Virtual Zoom Video

LAVENDER MEN, written by Roger Q. Mason (The White Dress) directed by Lovell Holder (Loserville) was in rehearsals/pre-production for it's world premiere at Skylight Theatre Company. In the play, genderqueer POC narrator Taffeta (played by Mason) invades the private world of Abe Lincoln to reveal truths about intimacy, loneliness, and the toll of greatness that resonate today as they did over 150 years ago in the days of the Civil War.

The play was developed in Skylight Theatre Company's Skylab and received a SOLD OUT reading at Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway this past summer as part of the Circle Reading Series. The show was suspended because of the virus crisis, but that has not stopped duo Mason and Holder from continuing their creative partnership which spans theatre, television, and film.

Mason and Holder recently met over Zoom to reflect on the impact of the corona crisis on their creative process. As part of their recorded conversation, they discuss their hopes for the production when the pandemic subsides and the responsibility of creating theatre for an audience that will be craving live performance events in the months to come.









