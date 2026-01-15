Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Gina Zollman - ORIGINALS - Catalina Jazz Club



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Celina Lee Surniak - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sage Barrie - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Dance Production

CABARET - Jaxx Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott Thompson - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Melora Marshall - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Ensemble

ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Omar Madkour - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Fred Barton - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl



Best New Play Or Musical

ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Adam Lambert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl



Best Performer In A Play

Ashley Griffin - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Play

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Production of an Opera

DIE FLEDERMAUS - Valley Opera and Performing Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres



Best Solo Production

ORIGINALS - The Gardenia Club



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marshall McDaniel - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Backstage Theatre



Best Special Event

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bar Yosef Ashkenazy - CATS! - Canyon Theatre Guild



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michael Mullen - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Kentwood Players



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Nine o’clock players



Favorite Local Theatre

Hudson Theatres

