Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Gina Zollman - ORIGINALS - Catalina Jazz Club
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Celina Lee Surniak - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sage Barrie - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Dance Production
CABARET - Jaxx Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Thompson - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Melora Marshall - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Ensemble
ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Omar Madkour - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Fred Barton - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company
Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl
Best New Play Or Musical
ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Adam Lambert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl
Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Play
THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Production of an Opera
DIE FLEDERMAUS - Valley Opera and Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres
Best Solo Production
ORIGINALS - The Gardenia Club
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marshall McDaniel - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Backstage Theatre
Best Special Event
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bar Yosef Ashkenazy - CATS! - Canyon Theatre Guild
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mullen - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Kentwood Players
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Nine o’clock players
Favorite Local Theatre
Hudson Theatres
