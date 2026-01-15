 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Gina Zollman - ORIGINALS - Catalina Jazz Club

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Celina Lee Surniak - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sage Barrie - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Dance Production
CABARET - Jaxx Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Thompson - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Melora Marshall - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Ensemble
ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Omar Madkour - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Fred Barton - ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company

Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl

Best New Play Or Musical
ONE FOR MY BABY - All Roads Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Adam Lambert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl

Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Play
THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Production of an Opera
DIE FLEDERMAUS - Valley Opera and Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Theatres

Best Solo Production
ORIGINALS - The Gardenia Club

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marshall McDaniel - THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE - Hudson Backstage Theatre

Best Special Event
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Hollywood Bowl

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bar Yosef Ashkenazy - CATS! - Canyon Theatre Guild

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Mullen - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Kentwood Players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Nine o’clock players

Favorite Local Theatre
Hudson Theatres

Winners can download graphics here.


