JIM HENSON'S LABRYNTH: IN CONCERT to Launch 60-City Tour

The tour will make stops in Buffalo, Nashville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and many more.
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert, is launching a 60-city North American tour this fall. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson's musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie's unforgettable original vocals. Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16.
Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like "Magic Dance," "Underground" and "As the World Falls Down," along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.
September 14 - Buffalo, NY - Riviera Theater
September 15 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theater
September 16 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
September 17 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre
September 18 - Albany, NY - The Egg
September 19 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre Stamford
September 20 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
September 22 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts
September 23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
September 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
September 26 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
September 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
September 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
October 1 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 2 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Hall
October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
October 4 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
October 6 - Saint Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
October 7 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
October 8 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory - St. Louis
October 9 - Omaha, NE - The Astro
October 10 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
October 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
October 13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
October 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall
October 16 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
October 17 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
October 18 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
October 20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
October 21 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre
October 22 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
October 23 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theatre
October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway
October 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
October 27 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
October 28 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia
October 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
October 30 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre
November 1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
November 3 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
November 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 5 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
November 6 - New Orleans, LA - Jefferson Performing Arts Center
November 7 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center
November 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
November 9 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
November 10 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
November 11 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
November 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
November 13 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 15 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre
November 17 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
November 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
November 20 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
November 21 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre
November 22 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
November 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For the Arts - The Chubb Theatre
