JIM HENSON'S LABRYNTH: IN CONCERT to Launch 60-City Tour

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert, is launching a 60-city North American tour this fall. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson's musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie's unforgettable original vocals. Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16.

Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like "Magic Dance," "Underground" and "As the World Falls Down," along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

"Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert" tour schedule includes (subject to change):

September 14 - Buffalo, NY - Riviera Theater

September 15 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theater

September 16 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

September 17 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

September 18 - Albany, NY - The Egg

September 19 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre Stamford

September 20 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 22 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts

September 23 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

September 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

September 26 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

September 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

September 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

October 1 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 2 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Hall

October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

October 4 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

October 6 - Saint Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

October 7 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

October 8 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory - St. Louis

October 9 - Omaha, NE - The Astro

October 10 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

October 13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

October 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

October 16 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

October 17 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

October 18 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

October 20 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

October 21 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre

October 22 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

October 23 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theatre

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway

October 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

October 27 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

October 28 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

October 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

October 30 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre

November 1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

November 3 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

November 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 5 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

November 6 - New Orleans, LA - Jefferson Performing Arts Center

November 7 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center

November 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

November 9 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

November 10 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

November 11 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

November 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

November 13 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 15 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre

November 17 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

November 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

November 20 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

November 21 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre

November 22 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

November 24 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For the Arts - The Chubb Theatre