Interview: BILLYE JOHNSTONE of RONSTADT & KING at VITELLO'S swanky MARTINI LOUNGE with LISA DONAHEY!

BILLYE JOHNSTONE was raised in a family of musicians and has been singing her entire life. BILLYE has toured and performed with legendary artists Ray Conniff and Engelbert Humperdinck, Gospel Greats Sandi Patty and Larnelle Harris as well as written and produced several albums of her own original music, which has given her a busy touring schedule for many years. Billye’s experience in barbershop quartets, musical theater, traditional church music, and rock, pop, and soul bands, allows her to move effortlessly through all genres of music.

Billye is married to DAVE JOHNSTONE, a prominent American drummer and music director known for working with artists like Dave Koz, AUBREY LOGAN, and ELLIS HALL. Billye and Dave have two wonderful Gen Z sons to share their music legacy with for future generations. Lisa took ten minutes to answe ten questions about her successful Los Angeles music career.

Lo' and behold you were brought into this world on which stardate in what coordinates?

My bearthday is in the first week of May! I think this makes the Taurus constellation reflecting off of South Lake Tahoe on the CA side. We trekked to the San Fernando Valley at only six months old imprinting me as a quisessential 80s Valley Girl!

Your name Billye is after Billy Holiday or a favorite Uncle but why the rare spelling? Just to mess you up in Kindergarten?

I was named after my great grandmother. She changed her name to Billye and the creative spelling, the "ye" was trendy when she was young. My parents planned to name me Amber, but my grandmother convinced them to name me after her own mother, my great-grandmother, Billye.

Where and when was the first spark of your imagination to develop the desire to perform live on stage or was it a genetic thing born into your prolific musical family?

I was born into a musical family with grandfather and great grandfather both being in the pit orchestra at Radio City music Hall. My mom is a great singer and keyboard player and my dad sang and played bass and guitar. They had top 40 bands all through Los Angeles in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. My first performances as a child were with their band in the clubs that allowed guests under 21! I just always sang and I knew that I always would sing!

Did you family members support your aspirations or dismiss them as apparitions?

In my family, being an artist of any kind was the highest calling whether a musician, photographer, or a dancer, etc. My sister and I were always encouraged to pursue the arts. My parents were very supportive of my singing, song writing, and recording projects.

Did you train professionally or steal from the best because this is where they stole their tricks of the trade?

My mom taught me how to sing harmony using Linda Ronstadt records and I've been singing for as long as I remember. In my late teens and 20s I took voice lessons from John Deaver a level one Seth Riggs protégé, but mostly from listening great popular music growing up and singing women's barbershop beginning at age 11. I left radio/film televison studies at CSUN my last year to start a professional intership at PolyGram Records. You'll witness it all at the Vitello show on January 18!

The daughter of Rockin' Rollers became a liturgical choir director? Isn't this a flip in the script of the minister's daughter emerging as the soulful Aretha Franklin?

In a lot of ways, yes. My parents were hippie musicians. I guess I rebelled by seeking structure in a faith community and my musical bent was used and developed even more there. I was in the recording industry for 15 years and then expanded into the liturgical music scene.

Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth experienced blowback straddling the fence between outspoken Charlie Kirk and her huge outspoken LGBTQA+ fanbase. How do you invite everyone to the table but allow them all to eat, too?

The greatest Commandment is to love God and love others, so it is absolutely clear to me, I am called to love all people, and also this is just who I am.

Music critics label you as "Blue Eyed Soul" because of your whiskey timbre and strong vocal dynamics. You often close your eyes when reaching the emotional licks like Aretha but can harmonize like Barbra Streisand with any vocal stylists. Who are your musical influencers?

Well thank you, this is very nice to hear! My biggest influences were of course my mom and dad, these two women who taught me to harmonize in barbershop, and my fellow singers in my groups throughout my life. I've learned the most from singing with all people, but as far as famous people, I would have to say Linda Ronstadt, Ann Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar, and Whitney Houston. I am also heavily influenced by anything with tight, complex, blended harmonies like The Andrews Sisters, Take 6, Eagles, and Steely Dan.

9) The Cabaret discussion among venu bookers is the convenience vs. the authentication of using trax versus a live back-up band. What say you?

It is always better to have live muscians but it is also an excellent digital tool for tight venue situations which allows us singers to perform more often.

10) What Cabaret venues have you played in LA and which ones are still calling your heart to perform there?

I've had the great joy of performing at Vitello's many times, Catalina Bar and Grill, the now closed Write-Off Room (and in Orange County-Campus Jax). Ideal venues for Los Angeles performers are of course Bel Air's Vibrato, The Hollywood Bowl, the westsides' Buffalo Club, and of course the Walt Disney Concert Hall in DTLA. I love all of these places and look forward to every opportunity to sing at these wonderful establishments.

